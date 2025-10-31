Celebrity Traitors star Cat Burns has postponed her upcoming UK tour after telling fans that the build-up to it has been “intense”.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter has seen her star rise over the past month after appearing on the massively-popular BBC show The Celebrity Traitors. Cat has impressed viewers on the show, with the musician picking up new fans as a result.

She had been due to head out on tour next month in support of her new album How To be Human, which was released on Friday, October 31.

Cat was set to begin the How To Be Human tour at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on November 19, with dates following in Manchester, Brighton, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Bournemouth, Bristol and London. However, she has now announced that shows have been moved to spring 2026.

In a statement on social media, the ‘Go’ singer said: “This album and tour mean the world to me. It’s been a massive journey getting ready to share How To Be Human with you. I can’t believe it’s nearly here!!

“But unfortunately the build-up has been a lot more intense than any of us expected, so myself and my team have made the difficult decision to move the How To Be Human Tour to April 2026. Touring is incredibly demanding mentally and physically, and I want to make sure I’m taking care of my wellbeing so I’m in the right headspace to give you the show you deserve.”

She added: “When I step on stage, I really want to feel my best and give you a night that feels worth every moment of waiting.”

The previous Wolverhampton date has been cancelled as a result of being unable to reschedule the show, and refunds are available from the point of purchase. However, a new date in Birmingham has been added, with tickets available for this from 10am on Wednesday, November 5. All tickets for previous tour dates that have been rescheduled remain valid for the new dates.

The full list of new tour dates are:

April 10 – Birmingham, venue TBA

April 11 – Newcastle, NX Newcastle

April 12 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

April 14 – Brighton, Brighton Dome

April 15 – Bristol, O2 Academy

April 17 – Bournemouth, O2 Academy

April 18 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

April 19 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Cat added: “Thank you for your patience, kindness, and understanding through this! These decisions are never easy and I don’t take your support for granted! I can’t wait to see you soon and make these shows everything they should be.”

Cat first burst onto the scene in 2020, when her single ‘Go’ went viral on TikTok. The song reached number two on the UK singles chart and she went on to release her debut album Early Twenties in July 2024.

Her new album release coincide with her appearance on The Celebrity Traitors. Cat was selected as one of three traitors alongside comedian Alan Carr and chat show host Jonathan Ross in the hugely popular series, which has drawn in more than 12 million viewers for the BBC