Fans were ecstatic as The Celebrity Traitors made is premiere on BBC One last night (October 8) - and some think they’ve already figured out the winner.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bumper premiere episode saw 19 celebrities arrive in the Scottish Highlands for a game of treacherous murder and backstabbing all to win £100,000 for charity. Viewers were introduced to the celebrities taking part in the series, including Cat Burns.

The singer-songwriter is the youngest member of the cast but was chosen, alongside presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Alan Carr, to be one of the three traitors tasked with taking down the star-studded faithfuls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While we only saw the trio in their Traitor roles for a few hours during the first episode, Cat has already impressed viewers with some even proclaiming her as the series winner already.

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns may have only been a Traitor for a few hours, but fans think she may be in the running to win the £100,000 for charity. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Series one contestant and Traitors superfan Rayan Rachedi said on X (formerly Twitter): “First thoughts: it's early days but shaping up to be an incredible year. Ironically, I think them knowing each other will make it much harder to read one another - but I think Cat is my winner: she's so smart, calm, and collected.”

He added: “Cat is already my winner, she's going to have so much fun with it and fly under the radar.”

Another fans described her as “formidable”, while another said: “CAT BURNS FUTURE WINNER OF THE TRAITORS 2025.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Traitors Wilf (Series 1), Harry (Series 2), and Minah (Series 3) were also impressed by Cat’s attitude so far. Minah told The Traitors Uncloaked podcast: “Cat is a massive fan of the show. Being a massive Traitors fan, I think, in itself is an advantage because you’ve watched it, you’ve tried to analyse it, and I don’t think you have to be loud to be a traitor. If anything, being quiet is a good thing.”

Cat Burns joined 18 other celebrities as The Celebrity Traitors got underway last night. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Harry, who is the only Traitor to have won the UK series so far, added: “I had never seen The Traitors when I went on the show, so I thought of that as my advantage because I didn’t really know what was going on. Half the time I was a bit like ‘just let these two do it’. At the same time, I was also very much like [Cat] - quiet. Like she said, the loud ones attract you to them, but then not being too quiet. I think she is going to get that perfect balance.”

Viewers watched last night as Cat, Jonathan and Alan were tasked with their first murder of the series - but there was a twist. Instead of meeting in the Traitors’ turret and choosing their first victim, they were told that they would be murdering in plain-sight. Alan was tasked with touching the face of the person chosen to be sacrificed first with the ‘slow-acting’ poison, with the identity of the star set to be revealed in tonight’s episode (October 9).

Who is Cat Burns?

Cat Burns is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from London. She first grew to prominence in 2020 when her single ‘Go’ was released. The song went viral on TikTok in 2022 and eventually reached number two on the UK Singles Chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, she placed fourth on the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2023 list. Cat also picked up multiple nominations at the 2023 Brit Awards, including for Rising Star, British Pop/R&B Act, and Song Of The Year.

Pop sensation Cat Burns shot to fame after her track Go went viral on TikTok. She released her debut album in 2024 - Early Twenties - and it reached number seven on the charts. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

In 2024, she released her debut album Early Twenties in July 2024, and went on to be nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Her second studio album How to Be Human is set to be released on October 31.

Cat is a lesbian and has spoken about her sexuality in previous interview. Speaking to Gay Times, she said: “If you're a Black woman, I want you to feel heard and seen. We are vulnerable people who are capable of having lots of emotions. And, being a Black queer woman adds a layer to that.”

She also mentioned her neurodivergence on The Traitors. Cat previously revealed that she has been diagnosed with ADHD and autism.