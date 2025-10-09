The Celebrity Traitors: Fans think they've found series winner after hailing 'formidable' star - who is Cat Burns?
The bumper premiere episode saw 19 celebrities arrive in the Scottish Highlands for a game of treacherous murder and backstabbing all to win £100,000 for charity. Viewers were introduced to the celebrities taking part in the series, including Cat Burns.
The singer-songwriter is the youngest member of the cast but was chosen, alongside presenter Jonathan Ross and comedian Alan Carr, to be one of the three traitors tasked with taking down the star-studded faithfuls.
While we only saw the trio in their Traitor roles for a few hours during the first episode, Cat has already impressed viewers with some even proclaiming her as the series winner already.
Series one contestant and Traitors superfan Rayan Rachedi said on X (formerly Twitter): “First thoughts: it's early days but shaping up to be an incredible year. Ironically, I think them knowing each other will make it much harder to read one another - but I think Cat is my winner: she's so smart, calm, and collected.”
He added: “Cat is already my winner, she's going to have so much fun with it and fly under the radar.”
Another fans described her as “formidable”, while another said: “CAT BURNS FUTURE WINNER OF THE TRAITORS 2025.”
Former Traitors Wilf (Series 1), Harry (Series 2), and Minah (Series 3) were also impressed by Cat’s attitude so far. Minah told The Traitors Uncloaked podcast: “Cat is a massive fan of the show. Being a massive Traitors fan, I think, in itself is an advantage because you’ve watched it, you’ve tried to analyse it, and I don’t think you have to be loud to be a traitor. If anything, being quiet is a good thing.”
Harry, who is the only Traitor to have won the UK series so far, added: “I had never seen The Traitors when I went on the show, so I thought of that as my advantage because I didn’t really know what was going on. Half the time I was a bit like ‘just let these two do it’. At the same time, I was also very much like [Cat] - quiet. Like she said, the loud ones attract you to them, but then not being too quiet. I think she is going to get that perfect balance.”
Viewers watched last night as Cat, Jonathan and Alan were tasked with their first murder of the series - but there was a twist. Instead of meeting in the Traitors’ turret and choosing their first victim, they were told that they would be murdering in plain-sight. Alan was tasked with touching the face of the person chosen to be sacrificed first with the ‘slow-acting’ poison, with the identity of the star set to be revealed in tonight’s episode (October 9).
Who is Cat Burns?
Cat Burns is a 25-year-old singer-songwriter from London. She first grew to prominence in 2020 when her single ‘Go’ was released. The song went viral on TikTok in 2022 and eventually reached number two on the UK Singles Chart.
In 2023, she placed fourth on the BBC Radio 1 Sound of 2023 list. Cat also picked up multiple nominations at the 2023 Brit Awards, including for Rising Star, British Pop/R&B Act, and Song Of The Year.
In 2024, she released her debut album Early Twenties in July 2024, and went on to be nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. Her second studio album How to Be Human is set to be released on October 31.
Cat is a lesbian and has spoken about her sexuality in previous interview. Speaking to Gay Times, she said: “If you're a Black woman, I want you to feel heard and seen. We are vulnerable people who are capable of having lots of emotions. And, being a Black queer woman adds a layer to that.”