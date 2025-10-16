Stars taking part in The Celebrity Traitors have begun leaving the famous castle in the Scottish Highlands.

The Celebrity Traitors launched onto screens to huge success on Wednesday, October 8, with millions of viewers tuning in to see their favourite stars take on the biggest game on television.

Celebrities such as Jonathan Ross, Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, Celia Imrie and Alan Carr are among the stars that have retreated to the Scottish Highlands for a game of murder.

Drama and deception is already afoot as a handful of player have already been banished and murdered - here’s who has left the show so far.

Who has been banished from The Celebrity Traitors so far?

Niko Omilana - faithful

Niko Omilana (centre) was the first celebrity to be banished from The Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Youtube prankster Niko Omilana was hoping that he would be unknown enough to make the right first impression on the group, but his surprising notoriety amongst some of the celebrities appeared to hinder his time at The Traitors Castle.

Many of his fellow stars knew of his pranking ways, and immediately jumped to the fact that he would make a great traitor. Traitors Jonathan, Cat and Alan used this to their advantage and placed him in the coffins alongside Paloma and Lucy in a bid to make him look even more suspicious.

Niko did try to bat away these accusations, explaining to his fellow players that if he was a traitor, putting himself in the coffin would only bring him more scrutiny at a time when some were already questioning his status as a faithful. However, he wasn’t able to convince enough people, with the 27-year-old becoming the first celebrity to be banished from the Celebrity Traitors.

He spoke about his experience on the companion podcast The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, telling host Ed Gamble: “The moment I got in the coffin I thought ‘this is going to be a long day for me’. It was me, Lucy and Paloma. Two people who everyone was saying were two of the most faithful people and me. I knew it was a set up from the jump, being a fan of the show, I know when someone is put in a coffin they’ll always go. They’ll always get axed at the roundtable.

Niko added: “It brings you to the front, instead of having 18 people other than you, it’s now you have an option of two. When it’s me against Lucy, who made it so clear she’s a faithful, that’s why it was such a smart move by the traitors.”

Tameka Empson - faithful

EastEnders actress Tameka Empson was banished from The Celebrity Traitors in episode three | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

EastEnders actress Tameka Empson was taken by surprise when suspicion turned to her during episode three of The Celebrity Traitors. Actor Mark Bonnar has openly admitted during the first roundtable discussion that a perceived shift in behaviour after Claudia made her selection alerted him to the possibility that she could be a traitor.

He voiced this doubt again at the second roundtable and this time a few other celebrities appeared to be on-side with what the Guilt star was saying, including Ted Lasso actor Nick Mohammed, who also said he noticed a change in her attitude. Tameka also didn’t help herself as she tried to turn the tables on Mark and accuse him of being a traitor - to which mark said seemed retaliatory.

At the same roundtable discussion, Joe Marler voiced his ‘big dog’ theory, stating that he thinks that Claudia could be pitting two “leaders” of the group against each other, using Jonathan and Stephen as an example. However, not enough celebs were convinced of the theory just yet, and Tameka ended up earning the highest number of votes.

After leaving the show, Tameka told The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked she relished being a faithful, saying: “I think Claudia (Winkleman) saw the faithfulness in me. And now I think about it, being a Traitor is a headache. It's a lot of game playing, and you're going to be up later than anybody else.

“I think it was right for me to be a Faithful, and I really wanted to be a great Faithful.I had plans to lead the Faithfuls to victory, but that was cut short.”

Who has been murdered on The Celebrity Traitors so far?

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith was the first star to be murdered on The Celebrity Traitors. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Poor Paloma Faith was the first celebrity to leave The Traitors Castle after she was betrayed by close pal Alan. The first murder of the series came as a shock to everyone, as the traitors were tasked with killing a fellow player in plain sight.

Jonathan, Cat, and Alan were told they would need to use the ‘slow-acting poison pollen’ from a lily plant in the bar to touch the face of the star they wanted to murder. Jonathan and Cat both tasked Alan with the deed, saying he would be the most naturally person to touch someone’s face. Alan almost crumbled under the pressure, but eventually (perhaps in a panic) pretended to pull a hair out of his good friend’s face and mark her with death.

With the slow-acting poison, Paloma still turned up to breakfast the next day but was put in the coffins alongside Lucy and Niko before Claudia slammed the lid shut on her. The singer-songwriter was shocked to find out her friend Alan was responsible for her early departure.

Paloma said: “If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan’s face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don’t think it was very nice.” She added: “I’ve spoken to him since, and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person, so I love him.”

Tom Daley

Tom Daley said he was "confused" at being chosen as the second celebrity to be murdered on The Celebrity Traitors. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Olympian Tom Daley impressed a little too well in the game as the traitors decided he was the second star to be murdered. The gold medal-winning diver was targeted by Jonathan, Cat and Alan after they picked up on his keen intuition.

Tom had harboured theories about Clare and Kate throughout the first few episodes of the series, although admitted that he regretted being swayed by mod mentality in voting for Niko on the first roundtable.

While he hadn’t specifically picked out any of the traitors yet, the trio were well aware that he may be able to pick up on clues further down the line. Alan also noted that as a big character within the group, getting rid of Tom would unsettle the dynamics of the faithfuls.

Speaking about being murdered by the traitors, Tom said: “It was so sad when I saw the letter on the chair and I instantly knew I’d been murdered. Because we haven't found a Traitor yet, I thought there’s no way it can be a recruitment.

“I was firstly sad and then very confused about what The Traitors are doing because I clearly would be someone that would get banished at the Round Table. If any of the Traitors just planted that seed at the Round Table, I'm sure I would be banished. They could have murdered someone that they know would never have gotten banished at the Round Table. Maybe they thought of me as a threat. Maybe I was getting too close to the right answers.”

The Celebrity Traitors airs at 9pm on Wednesday and Thursdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. You can catch up on the series so far on the BBC iPlayer.