It was a day of departures on yesterday’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors - but who will be next to leave the show and who is the most likely to make it through to the very end? Here’s what the bookies think…

After being left on a major cliffhanger last week, the cast of The Celebrity Traitors were dropping like flies last night with three of the famous faces leaving the show. The show began with the very first banishment of the season, quickly followed by a murder, and finishing on yet another banishment. It was a lot.

Cutting through the tension, in a moment that will surely go down in The Traitors history, Thursday Murder Club actress Celia Imrie broke wind just as host Claudia Winkleman introduced that day’s task involving the celebs being chained up in a a ramshackle cabin in the woods.

The impressively loud fart, easily picked up by the BBC’s microphones, came at a tense moment and left the stars - and the watching nation - in fits of laughter. After the parp, Claudia said: “What just happened?” with Celia responding: “I just farted, Claudia. It’s nerves, but I always own up.”

Who left The Celebrity Traitors on Wednesday?

YouTube star Niko Omilana, known for his online prank videos, and EastEnders actress Tameka Empson were both voted out at separate roundtable discussions, following suspicions that they could be traitors. Both stars revealed they had been faithfuls following their banishments, with Niko, 27, telling his fellow players: “(I) can’t believe I’m out so quickly.”

Plotting in their turret, the traitors – presenter Jonathan Ross, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns – decided on their next murder victim and settled on killing retired Olympic diver Tom Daley. The celebrities realised he had been murdered after the athlete failed to make it to breakfast.

Speaking about reactions to his death, Carr, 49, said: “It was just the kind of impact I wanted, people couldn’t believe it, ‘Where’s Tom? Why Tom?’ Well he’s been murdered. Deal with it.” It comes after Carr murdered Never Tear Us Apart singer Paloma Faith in plain sight by touching her face after rubbing his hands on a poisoned lily.

The Celebrity Traitors cast: (top left to bottom right) Kate Garraway, Niko Omilana, Alan Carr, Tameka Empson, Mark Bonnar, Clare Balding, Cat Burns, Joe Wilkinson, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Nick Mohammed, Charlotte Church, Joe Marler, Lucy Beaumont, David Olusoga, Celia Imrie, Jonathan Ross and Tom Daley | BBC

The Celebrity Traitors: Cast members current status

Alan Carr - Comedian - traitor

Cat Burns – Singer/Songwriter - traitor

Celia Imrie – Actor - faithful

Charlotte Church – Singer/Activist - faithful

Clare Balding - Broadcaster and Author - faithful

David Olusoga - Historian and Filmmaker - faithful

Joe Marler – Former England Rugby Player and Podcaster - faithful

Joe Wilkinson - Comedian - faithful

Jonathan Ross - Presenter - traitor

Kate Garraway - Broadcaster - faithful

Lucy Beaumont - Comedian - faithful

Mark Bonnar - Actor - faithful

Nick Mohammed - Actor and Comedian - faithful

Niko Omilana - Content Creator - faithful: Banished

Paloma Faith - Singer/Songwriter and Actor - faithful: Murdered

Ruth Codd - Actor - faithful

Stephen Fry - Actor, Writer, Presenter - faithful

Tameka Empson – Actor and Comedian - faithful: Banished

Tom Daley – Olympian, Author, Broadcaster and Entrepreneur - faithful: Murdered

The Celebrity Traitors: Who is most likely to be banished or murdered?

After the third episode of The Celebrity Traitors, MyBettingSites.co.uk has updated its odds. A spokesperson for the company said: "The latest episode of The Celebrity Traitors ended on a cliffhanger, with David, Charlotte, and Ruth all facing the threat of becoming the Traitors’ next victim. However, it appears the Traitors believe eliminating Ruth will draw too much attention to Jonathan, while Charlotte is expected to face banishment at the round table due to her repeated incorrect guesses anyhow. This leaves David as the most likely target of the Traitors with his odds of banishment at 1/2.

“In terms of the Traitors themselves, the odds have now shifted - Jonathan Ross has overtaken Alan Carr as the most likely Traitor to be banished first with odds of 1/2. Ross has attracted growing suspicion for his dominant "big dog" personality and for betraying an alliance with Niko he had seemingly forgotten about.

“Meanwhile, Stephen Fry now holds the highest odds of becoming the next wrongly banished Faithful - 6/4. Like Ross, he’s associated with the “big dog” theory, and depending on how the next episode unfolds, one of the two may find themselves under intense scrutiny. Once a theory gains traction, the Faithful often feel compelled to test it unless a major new suspicion emerges - a pattern that could spell trouble for Fry.

“Finally, despite being briefly mentioned by Celia at the round table - a comment that largely went unnoticed by the other Faithful - Cat Burns continues to hold the strongest odds of winning The Celebrity Traitors: 4/5."

The Celebrity Traitors: Next faithful to be murdered odds:

David Olusoga 1/2

Charlotte Church 2/1

Ruth Codd 5/1

The Celebrity Traitors: First traitor to be banished odds:

Jonathan Ross 1/2

Alan Carr 6/4

Cat Burns 9/1

The Celebrity Traitors: Next faithful to be banished odds:

Stephen Fry 6/4

Celia Imrie 3/1

Mark Bonnar 4/1

Lucy Beaumont 5/1

Any other Faithful 6/1

Who will win The Celebrity Traitors?

Cat Burns 4/5

Joe Wilkinson 5/1

Nick Mohammed 6/1

Clare Balding 9/1

Kate Garraway 20/1

Joe Marler 20/1

Lucy Beaumont 20/1

Mark Bonnar 20/1

Stephen Fry 25/1

Celia Imrie 25/1

Ruth Codd 50/1

Alan Carr 50/1

Charlotte Church 50/1

David Olusoga 50/1

Jonathan Ross 100/1

The celebrity series attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8. The programme airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One.