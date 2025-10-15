Currently starring in The Celebrity Traitors, Charlotte Church has opened up on a clash she had with This Morning host Alison Hammond saying “that p****d me right off”.

In a foul-mouthed revelation, Charlotte Church has spoken of how being laughed at by TV presenter Alison Hammond left her "deeply wounded". The star, 39, has revealed how the incident - in 2024 - left her reeling as it "did actually touch quite a deep wound for me".

Hammed apologised after the incident, on an episode of This Morning, which saw her and fellow host Dermot O'Leary take a sound bath. During a live performance by Church, Hammond burst out laughing.

Now, speaking to the How To Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day, the Welsh singing star has recalled the moment and how it "p****d me right off". She also called out the presenter, saying, "Alison, f*** you" - but added how she thought she was a "wonderful woman".

Charlotte Church has spoken out about an incident involving Alison Hammond on This Morning last year | National Pictures/ Joe Newman

Asked about the incident, she said: "Oh, that p****d me right off. That p****d me right off, yeah. I mean, I've met Alison Hammond a number of times and she's a wonderful woman.

"I think that part of it was, it was a misjudgement on my part to go, 'let's do a five-minute sound bath on national TV. That makes loads of sense, yeah, let's go for it'. So I think it was a misjudgement on my part.

"But I think that what annoyed me more than anything else was that then I'm given the opportunity to display and demonstrate and represent somewhat this amazing art of sound healing or sound ceremony or however people want to describe it, and then it's made a figure of fun. "Then that really did actually touch quite a deep wound for me. I was like, 'I really like you, Alison, but f*** you'."

Since beginning her career in 1997, Church has achieved two UK top 10 singles in Crazy Chick and Call My Name, along with three UK top 10 albums. She is currently starring in hit BBC show, The Celebrity Traitors alongside the likes of actor Sir Stephen Fry, Thursday Murder Club star Celia Imrie, Olympic diver Tom Daley, Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, and presenter Jonathan Ross.

The show, adapted from the Dutch series De Verraders, pits a group of secretly appointed “traitors” against a majority of “faithfuls.” It’s up to the faithfuls to identify the traitors and banish them from the game before they become the next victims. Players who survive to the end have the chance to win the prize money but if a traitor goes undetected, they’ll take it all.

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, The Celebrity Traitors continues tonight (October 15) at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer, following its launch on October 8. Two episodes air each week on Wednesdays and Thursdays.