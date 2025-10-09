The Celebrity Traitors hit screens last night and 19 stars joined the famous Traitors Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-awaited spin-off show made its premiere last night, leaving viewers glued to their screens. Stars such as Alan Carr, Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, and Charlotte Church were among those who joined the show in the hopes of being crowned the first-ever Celebrity Traitors winner.

It was an eventful opening episode as Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns, and Alan Carr were picked as the three starting Traitor. Fans were already in stitches as Alan looks as though he was crumbling under the pressure of the Traitors cloak already, while the traitorous trio were tasked with their first murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a twist, the first murder of the series was to take place in plain sight, with Alan set to mark the face of one of the faithful with ‘slow-acting’ poison. Viewers will find out the identity of the traitors’ first victim in tonight’s episode (October 9).

While the celebs get stuck into the game, here’s everything you need to know about how much they are being paid and what the prize is for The Celebrity Traitors.

The Celebrity Traitors kicked-off last night, with 19 stars joining the show. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

How much are stars on The Celebrity Traitors being paid?

Each celebrity on The Celebrity Traitors is reportedly being paid a flat fee of £40,000 each to appear on the programme.

The salary for each of the Celebrity Traitors stars taking part in the programme was revealed by The Rest Is Entertainment presenter Marina Hyde. The host revealed on the podcast in July: “It's certainly interesting to compare something like Celebrity Traitors on the BBC to I'm a Celebrity on ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we haven't seen the celebrity iteration yet, but we know it's gonna be massive. Look at the calibre of the people they got. They were able to pay everybody a blanket £40k fee, right? I am spilling all my tea today. They're paying them a £40k fee.”

Her podcast co-host Richard Osman compared the flat rate to that of The White Lotus, where every main actor on the HBO is paid the same amount - $40,000 (£29,000) per episode.

What is the prize money on The Celebrity Traitors?

On the celebrity version of the hit competition show, stars are battling it out to survive in order to win a prize of £100,000. However, unlike the civilian series, celebrities will be playing for charity.

The total prize pot is also slightly smaller than the maximum on offer in the main civilian seasons. While £100k is up for grabs for the celebrities, members of the public who take part in the main show could walk away with up to £120,000.