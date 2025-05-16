Alison Hammond has revealed that she will not be on ITV’s This Morning on Friday May 16.

Alison Hammond has revealed that she has pulled out of ITV’s This Morning and will be replaced by Lisa Snowdon. Lisa Snowdon will be hosting the show with Dermot O’Leary. Alison Hammond took to her Instagram stories and said: “Good morning everybody, I’ve put a filter on this because I look that rough. Um I’ve had the worst hayfever in the last two to three days and I don’t know what’s hit me but it has hit me like a bus.

“So I’m just letting you know that I’m not making This Morning today but the lovely Lisa Snowdon is going to be stepping into my shoes and looking after my lovely Dermot. But listen, I'll see you next week. I’m fine, I’ve got lots of drugs, I’ve got lots of hayfever stuff” She also said: “Love you lots, and sorry I am not there today.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O Leary have been hosting This Morning during school holidays and on Fridays when they replaced Eammon Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2020. When she appeared on Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie’s podcast, What If? Alison revealed that she found it difficult to start with and said: "It's been really authentic, and we've been really honest from that to say, like, we did struggle…

Why has Alison Hammond pulled out of This Morning and replaced by Lisa Snowdon, what has she said? | Getty Images for the NTA's

"It was difficult in the beginning, it was really hard, you know, with everything that came with it as well, it was really a tough time to negotiate.

"You know, I don't know if people realise, I got a lot of flack as well doing that job because obviously my friends were doing it beforehand, Eammon and Ruth, it was tough to do it, and Eammon and Ruth told me to go for it."

Alison went on to say that "I tell you what was really upsetting, I remember reading an article and it was the first time that I'd become just a colour because it said black host replaces Eammon and Ruth and it really upsets me.

"Its the first time I thought, 'oh my gosh, I'm just colour, I'm nothing else,' I'm not Alison Hammond anymore, which I'd always been, I just became a black host, and that really was quite shocking and quite upsetting.

"I had a lot of stress before doing that first show so I was really nervous but I think, again, I overcame it and it's been OK."