Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins is celebrating a milestone birthday by announcing to fans that she is making a surprising career switch-up.

The journalist and TV presenter took to social media to reveal that she is achieving a childhood dream of writing her own book. Charlotte told her 270,000 Instagram followers: “So.. my big birthday is just a day away now on Friday (eek!) which seemed like the perfect time to take a few days out and spend some time focussing on something I’ve been wanting to do for ages.. write!

“Ever since I was a child obsessively reading and creating my own stories, it’s long been a dream to write my own book. With 50 years on this earth fast approaching it felt like the right time to try to make that childhood dream a reality.”

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins has announced a career pivot as she revealed on social media that she would be turning her hand to writing a book. | Getty Images

Charlotte revealed that she has been on a writing retreat at Lainston House in Hampshire as part of her book-writing journey. She said: “I’ve been on a writing retreat organised by the brilliant @rosiejnixon. It’s covered writing skills by @jilldawsonauthor, offered an agent’s perspective with @jen_savill, and the author’s view from @jessicabullnovelist as well as Rosie herself. All set at the glorious @lainston_house, in Jane Austen’s Hampshire, just the perfect location to write.

“It’s allowed me to find the joy of being a writer with a really special group of people - big thanks to you all. Plus we squeezed in a cookery course as well as a walk down the most gorgeous avenue of lime trees!I’m so excited to actually have the beginnings of a book.. now time to build on it. Hopefully turning 50 could be the year of the book… wish me luck!!!”

Charlotte isn’t quite turning her back on Good Morning Britain just yet. The star has been one of the show’s presenters since its launch in 2014.

She previously spoke about her career on television, revealing that she “had to work twice as hard” to breakthrough in the industry when she began her broadcast career in 1999. She said: "As a young female presenter, I felt I had to work twice as hard to prove myself. Starting out, I got the impression that, as a young woman, I couldn't give people any reason to doubt me, whether that was getting something factually wrong or asking a silly question."