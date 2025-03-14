This Morning star Vanessa Feltz has announced that she will leave her role on the ITV show, just days after her own talk-show was announced.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanessa is set to revive her noughties chat show on the newly branded Channel 5. But the move means that she will be leaving her position on This Morning, which she has held for more than three decades.

The star, who was a panel regular on the ‘This Morning’s View’ news run-down segment, told the Daily Star: "I've been on 'This Morning' since 1992. It's been a long time . But I'm now doing my own show and I can't do both."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa Feltz has announced that she has left her role on This Morning after more than three decades on the show. | Getty Images

Vanessa added that after sharing the news with her This Morning co-stars of past and present, Alison Hammond and former host Holly Willoughby were the first to reach out. She said: "When I told everyone I wouldn't be able to do the show anymore, they were lovely about it. I heard from Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby immediately and the bosses were charming. I'll miss working with them all.”

The 63-year-old will launch ‘Vanessa’ on March 24 at 12.45pm, on the newly-renamed channel 5. Describing the new show, Vanessa said: “I cannot wait to get started on this sparkling adventure with Channel 5. This show is all about YOU – your stories, your opinions, your emotions, and your triumphs. Television’s never been so real, honest, or unpredictable.

"Life isn’t perfect, so let’s not pretend it is – let’s help each other out, have a giggle, and make every show a conversation worth having so kick off your shoes and come and join me for lunch, relax with a bit of me time and let’s have a ball!”

Vanessa previously hosted an eponymous chat show on ITV between 1994 and 1998. She also hosted The Vanessa Show, which aired on the BBC in 1999.