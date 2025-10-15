Tonight saw the first person to be banished on The Celebrity Traitors - and viewers are raging.

After being left on a major cliffhanger last week, tonight’s The Celebrity Traitors opened at the round table with Kate Garraway and Niko Omilana’s future hanging in the balance. However, it quickly became obvious who would be the first person to be banished.

Vote upon vote came in for YouTuber Niko and it wasn’t long before he stood before the room announcing he was, in fact, a faithful. With very little evidence to go on, most celebs gave the reason for their vote as they thought the prankster would make a good traitor.

Viewers were not happy with the outcome though with fans flooding X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure at the celebrities’ choice. One of Niko’s supporters wrote: “Making us wait a week just for Nico [sic] to be voted out, I genuinely don’t even want to watch anymore. Gutted. They’re voting him cause he’d be a good traitor not cause he’s done anything wrong.”

Many people thought it was Niko’s ‘non-celebrity’ status that meant he was the first to be voted out of the game. One said: “They’ve all been cowards there. Niko has been voted because he’s an outsider and he’s not in their celebrity world. Nothing to do with the game.” Another wrote: “Niko being voted out literally only because of his age and profession, what the F***.”

More words of support rolled in including one saying: “Justice for Niko bc what the f*** was that? Just seemed like they voted for him bc they didn’t know him.” Another added: “It’s shameful from the older cast just voting him out because he’s a youtuber and they don’t know him.”

The Celebrity Traitors: Who was murdered tonight?

Many people also questioned Tom Daley switching his vote from Kate to Niko following his bombastic side-eye towards the GMTV star after her big reaction during the funeral task. One said: “Tom Daley voting Niko was not on my bingo card when he’s been rolling his eyes at Kate for the past 2 episodes.”

Another simply said: “Tom Daley voting for Niko after the side-eye of the century?!?!” with another viewer adding: “Tom giving Kate side eye like this only to vote for Niko. Make it make sense.” while another said: “Tom voting Niko when the whole time he’s been suspicious of Kate???!!!!!!”

Well, Tom certainly got his comeuppance when he became the traitors’ second victim and was murdered that very evening. Before he went though, the makers of the show made sure they included some shots of Tom lathering himself up in the shower, which some people feel made the full year’s licence fee “worth it”.