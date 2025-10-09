Tonight saw the first murder on The Celebrity Traitors - here’s who was bumped off and who stabbed them in the back.

After pulling in more than six million viewers for its launch episode The Celebrity Traitors continued tonight with perhaps the biggest act of deceit since Harry Clark tricked Mollie Pearce into believing he was a faithful.

The reality gameshow achieved a peak viewership of 6.5 million on Wednesday (October 8), averaging 6.1 million across the episode, which saw host Claudia Winkleman appoint broadcaster Jonathan Ross, comedian Alan Carr and singer Cat Burns as the traitors.

At the end of the first episode, the three traitors were instructed that they must kill in plain sight before the end of the night by finding a “poison black lily” in the castle, rubbing their hands on its pollen and touching the face of the person they want to murder.

Alan was chosen to do the dirty deed and the show ended with Carr rubbing his hands on the “poison lily”, as the anticipation of whether or not he would successfully complete the task at hand and kill the first faithful built up.

Chatty man Alan Carr turned on a friend in tonight’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Who was murdered on The Celebrity Traitors tonight

Confusion abound the following morning when everyone turned up for breakfast but the joy of no-one being murdered in the night was quickly quashed when Claudia strolled in to let them know that someone had indeed been administered a slow-acting poison. They just didn’t know who yet.

However, viewers were tipped the wink early. Conversation in Traitors Tower let us know that Alan had in fact turned on his friend, Paloma Faith. Touching her face using the excuse of getting rid of a stray hair, he sealed her fate. And broke the nation’s heart.

Who was banished on The Celebrity Traitors tonight

As always, the round table was tense tonight with players all vowing to avenge Paloma’s death. Most of the accusations were levelled at Kate Garraway and Niko Omilana, while there was also some heat on Tameka Empson and Tom Daley, proving nobody has a clue as all four are faithfuls.

However, we will have to wait until next week to find out who was ultimately banished from the game as, of course, we were left on a massive cliff-hanger.

The spin-off series will see the celebrities compete for the chance to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice. The show sees contestants try to detect the traitors in the group while completing a series of challenges to win funds to contribute towards the prize pot.

If at the end of the series a traitor is left among the finalists, the faithfuls, those who are not traitors, lose out on the money and the traitor wins the full prize.

The Celebrity Traitors will air two nights a week, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9pm.