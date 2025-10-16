The nation was in stitches during tonight’s task on The Celebrity Traitors and one star has emerged as an icon of the game.

Tonight’s episode of The Celebrity Traitors will surely go down in television history as one of the stars emerges as an “icon” of the game. The task saw famous faces screaming into a well - we were warned it was going to get weird and it certainly did.

The challenge saw one half of the group greeted by a wailing banshee who then needed to replicate the wail they heard by shouting it down the aforementioned well. The other half of the group had to put their head into a pool of water - yes you read that correctly - to hear the sound made by their teammates and match that wail to a locket handing in the garden.

Who knew such an initially confusing premise would make for one of the most hilarious TV moments, not only on The Traitors, but of all time. I think host Claudia Winkleman spoke for us all when she said: “Congratulations. It’s genuinely the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

While seeing celebrities making weird sounds and dunking their heads into water is an enjoyable watch, the woman who yet again took the episode to the next level was “national treasure” Celia Imrie.

Social media was flooded with love for the The Thursday Murder Club actress with comments including “Celia Imrie might be the funniest person to have ever existed,” and “Just give her all of the awards. BAFTAs, Oscars, Tony’s, the lot. Immediately.” As well as “Omg, Celia Imrie you absolute icon”.

“Celia Imrie screeching into a well is absolutely 10/10 Television” | BBC

And they weren’t the only person calling for accolades for the 73-year-old, another person said: “Give this woman a BAFTA now. I am howling again!” Celia’s fascinating character has taken many by surprise with viewers remarking: “Didn’t expect Celia Imrie to be the person making me laugh the hardest.”

Few could disagree with the sentiment, “Celia Imrie screeching into a well is absolutely 10/10 Television” and “Celias banshee impression might be the best part of the show so far” and we are all hoping for more to come - one fan is perhaps predicting we’ve not seen the last of Celia’s antics, saying: “Celia is so unhinged she is becoming more and more iconic every episode.”

Celia Imrie’s best The Celebrity Traitors moments so far

Of course this wasn’t the first time Celia has surprised us all in The Celebrity Traitors. Just yesterday, the Calendar Girls star left viewers, and co-stars, slack-jawed, audibly breaking wind during a stressful mission.

Before tonight’s well-wailing, a remark she made at the start of the task left everyone confused and in stitches in equal measure. Upon arriving in the woods, comedian Lucy Beaumont said: “Well you know what you do in a well don’t you?” to which Celia replied: “Put the pussy in.”

There was also the adorable moment she announced she was going snooping to which most people agreed was simply not the sort of pastime you announced you would be partaking in - secrecy being a key skill employed when trying to spy on people. Fans of the show are now hoping against hope she does not leave the show any time soon - we could all benefit from a dose of Celia a couple of times a week for as long as possible.

The celebrity series attracted more than six million viewers when it launched on October 8. The programme airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays on BBC One.