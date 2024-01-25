Billy Joel & Sting at Las Vegas: How to get tickets for Allegiant Stadium concert

Billy Joel and Sting have confirmed they will be co-headlining Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium in Autumn 2024. The rock legends will each perform hits from throughout their careers for one night only, in what will be their first time headlining together.

Joel recently announced a host of new dates for his 2024 world tour. Sting will join the iconic musician for three other shows on the tour including at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium, San Diego's Petco Park and St. Louis' Busch Stadium.

The duo will co-headline will take to the stage in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 9, 2024. But how can fans get tickets to the concert?

Here's everything you need to know.

When do tickets go on sale for Billy Joel and Sting's Las Vegas concert?

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2 at 10am (PT). For more information visit Ticketmaster.

Is there a pre-sale for Billy Joel and Sting's Las Vegas concert?