Excitement is building as Blur prepare to headline back-to-back nights at Wembley Stadium.
The iconic 90s Britpop band, who famously went head-to-head with Oasis in the charts, will be joined by a number of special guests and opening acts this weekend. The shows will take place on Saturday (8 July) and Sunday (9 July) and a handful of tickets remain for the shows.
But who are the support acts for each of the shows? Here's all you need to know:
Who is opening for Blur at Wembley Stadium?
The support acts will be different for each of the huge concerts in London this weekend. Blur will be on stage for around 2 hours 10 minutes on each night.
The lineup for each of the Wembley Stadium shows is as follows:
Saturday
- 5pm - doors open
- 5.55pm - Jockstrap
- 6.40pm - Sleaford Mods
- 7.25pm - Self Esteem
- 8.35pm - Blur
- 10.45pm - show ends
Sunday
- 4.30pm - doors open
- 5.25pm - The Selector
- 6.15pm - Paul Weller
- 7.50pm - Blur
- 10pm - show ends
