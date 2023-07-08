Blur will be joined by special guests for the London concerts

Blur are set to headline two enormous shows at Wembley Stadium this weekend.

The Britpop icons have reunited for a second time and are gearing up to release a new album - The Ballad of Darren - later this month. The shows in London will be the band's first UK headline performance since 2015.

But what are the stage times, can you still get tickets - and who else is on the lineup? Here's all you need to know:

When are Blur's shows at Wembley?

The 90s icons will headline two concerts at the famous football stadium in London this weekend. Blur will headline shows on Saturday (8 July) and Sunday (9 July).

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster still has a handful of tickets available for the Wembley Stadium this weekend. Fans are being advised that there is "low availability" for Saturday's concert.

If you are wanting to attend the gig on 8 July, prices start at £85.25 each and cost as much as £140.25. For those who hope to watch Blur at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (9 July), prices start at £74.25 each and prices rise up to £140.25 per person.

How long is the concert?

The timings for both nights at Wembley Stadium has been confirmed by the venue. The doors will open at 5pm on Saturday - and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Blur will take to the stage at 8.35pm on 8 July and will perform until 10.45pm when the show will end.

For Sunday, Blur will start at the slightly earlier time of 7.50pm on 9 July and will perform until 10pm.

The sets will last around two hours and ten minutes on both days.

Who are the support acts?

Blur will be joined by a different lineup of opening and support acts for each of the concerts at Wembley Stadium. It includes major names such as Paul Weller, Sleaford Mods and Self Esteem.

What could the setlist be?

Blur have not revealed their setlists for the Wembley Stadium concerts, but have been on the road in recent weeks ahead of the back-to-back shows in London.

The Parklife rockers played a show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on 27 June. The songs they performed were as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

27 July - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

St. Charles Square

There's No Other Way

Popscene

Trouble in the Message Centre

Tracy Jacks

Chemical World

Beetlebum

Trimm Trabb

Villa Rosie

Colin Zeal

All Your Life (Live debut)

Coffee & TV

End of a Century

Stereotypes(with false start)

Parklife

To the End

Sing

Advert

Song 2

This Is a Low

Encore

Girls & Boys(with 'Intermission' tease intro)

Tender

The Narcissist

The Universal

What have Blur said about the concert?

Speaking to ITV ahead of the Wembley Stadium shows, Blur's Damon Albarn said: "It’s amazing for Graham and me to sit here, having started off in our little humble Portakabin in Colchester at the age of 12 and to be here, thank you very much everybody"

