BBC will once again be providing coverage from Glasgow's famous TRNSMT festival.

But if you are unable to attend - or missed out on tickets - you might be wondering if you can follow along from home. Here's all you need to know:

Is TRNSMT on TV in 2023?

BBC Scotland will once again be providing coverage from Glasgow Green throughout the weekend. Previous highlights from the 2022 edition of TRNSMT are currently available for catchup on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch TRNSMT at home?

Fans will be able to catch the best highlights from each day at TRNSMT festival on BBC Scotland throughout the weekend. The channel will be showing the best bits from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

BBC Scotland has confirmed its schedule, as follows:

Friday

10pm - Day 1 highlights - BBC Scotland

Saturday

12.45am - Day 1 highlights - BBC Scotland

10pm - Day 2 highlights - BBC Scotland

Sunday

12.05am - Day 2 highlights - BBC Scotland

9pm - Day 3 highlights - BBC Scotland

BBC Scotland will also show highlight compilations from TRNSMT on 14 July and 21 July at 9pm.

Highlights will also be available on BBC iPlayer in due course.

Who is the main presenter?

Edith Bowman will present BBC Scotland's coverage from TRNSMT festival in 2023. She will present all of the highlight episode from Glasgow Green this weekend.