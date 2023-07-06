TRNSMT Festival will kick-off a weekend of spectacular music in just over 24 hours time.
Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 are among the headline acts who are scheduled to perform at Glasgow Green this year. George Ezra, LF System and Nothing But Thieves are just a few of the other big name acts on the bill for the coming days.
But what are the stage times and lineups for each day? Here's all you need to know:
When is TRNSMT Festival?
The Glasgow Green event will run from Friday (7 July) to Sunday (9 July).
What is the stage times and lineup for Friday?
The first day of the festival will kick-off on 7 July. The lineup for the main stage...
Main Stage
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Dead Pony
- 1.10pm - 1.40pm - Declan Welsh & the Decadent West
- 2.05pm - 2.40pm - Joesef
- 3.10pm - 3.55pm - The View
- 4.25pm - 5.15pm - Paul Heaton
- 5.45pm - 6.45pm - Niall Horan
- 7.15pm - 8.25pm - George Ezra
- 9.10pm - 10.50pm - Pulp
King Tut's Stage
- 12.30pm - 1pm - The Joy Hotel
- 2.30pm - 3pm - Hamish Hawk
- 3.30pm - 4.05pm - Hot Milk
- 4.35pm - 5.15pm - The Big Moon
- 5.45pm - 6.30pm - Warmduscher
- 7.10pm - 8pm - Dean Lewis
- 8.45pm - 9.35pm - Cat Burns
River Stage
- 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Slix
- 1.50pm - 2.20pm - High Vis
- 2.55pm - 3.25pm - SIIGHTS
- 4pm - 4.30pm - Cloth
- 5.05pm - 5.40pm - Flowerovlove
- 6.20pm - 7.05pm - The Royston Club
- 7.50pm - 8.35pm - Nati Dreddd
The Boogie Bar
- 12pm - 1.45pm - DAN SOUTH
- 1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo
- 5.30pm - 7.30pm - Eva
- 7.30pm - 9.30pm - Disco Tits
- 7.30pm - 9.30pm - DOMINIQUE
Who else is performing at TRNSMT in 2023?
There will be three full packed days of performances at Glasgow Green for the highly anticipated festival. The lineup for all the stages have been confirmed throughout the weekend:
Saturday
Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Swim School
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Boyish
- 1.25pm - 1.55pm - Brooke Combe
- 2.25pm - 3.05pm - Maisie Peters
- 3.35pm - 4.20pm - Inhaler
- 4.50pm - 5.40pm - Mimi Webb
- 6.10pm - 7.10pm - Aitch
- 7.40pm - 8.40pm - Kasabian
- 9.20pm - 10.50pm - Sam Fender
King Tut's Stage
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Cassia
- 1.30pm - 2pm - Mae Stephens
- 2.30pm - 3pm - The Mary Wallopers
- 3.30pm - 4.05pm - Lucy Spraggan
- 4.35pm - 5.15pm - The Coronas
- 5.45pm - 6.30pm - Teddy Swims
- 7.15pm - 8.15pm - The Wombats
- 8.45pm - 10.15pm - LF System
River Stage
- 12.40pm - 1.10pm - Terra Kin
- 1.45pm - 2.15pm - The Big Day
- 2.50pm - 3.20pm - Heidi Curtis
- 3.55pm - 4.25pm - Finn Foxell
- 5pm - 5.40pm - Lauran Hibberd
- 6.20pm - 7.05pm - Afflecks Palace
- 7.50pm - 8.35pm - The Blinders
The Boogie Bar
- 12pm - 1.45pm - Kooshty
- 1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo
- 3.15pm - 5.30pm - Bico Balducci
- 5.30pm - 7.30pm - Arielle Free
- 7.30pm - 9.30pm - Hayley Zalassi
Sunday
The lineup for the final day has been confirmed as follows:
Main Stage
- 12.30pm - 1pm - Crawlers
- 1.30pm - 2.05pm - Pale Waves
- 2.35pm - 3.15pm - Jamie Webster
- 3.45pm - 4.25pm - Ashnikko
- 4.55pm - 5.45pm - The Kooks
- 6.15pm - 7.05pm - Becky Hill
- 7.35pm - 20.35pm - Royal Blood
- 9.15pm - 10.50pm - The 1975
King Tut's Stage
- 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Calum Bowie
- 1.10pm - 1.40pm - Lucia & The Best Boys
- 2.05pm - 2.35pm - Dream Wife
- 3.05pm - 3.40pm - Bob Vylan
- 4.10pm - 4.50pm- Lovejoy
- 5.20pm - 6pm - The Amazons
- 6.45pm - 7.35pm - The Enemy
- 8.25pm - 9.25pm - Nothing but Thieves
River Stage
- 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Cathy Jain
- 1.55pm - 2.25pm - Nieve Ella
- 3pm - 3.30pm - Tommy Lefroy
- 4.05pm - 4.35pm - Paris Paloma
- 5.10pm - 5.45pm - Uninvited
- 6.25pm - 7.05pm - Skylights
- 7.50pm - 8.35pm - Only The Poets
The Boogie Bar
- 12pm - 1.45pm C FRAME
- 1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo
- 3.15pm - 5.30pm - Polka Dot Disco Club
- 5.30pm - 7.30pm - CELESTE
- 7.30pm - 9.30pm - testpress