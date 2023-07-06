For the curious.
What is the lineup and stage times for TRNSMT in 2023? Stage times for artists performing in Glasgow Green on Friday

Pulp will be the headline act on the first night of TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on Friday, 7 July

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
3 minutes ago

TRNSMT Festival will kick-off a weekend of spectacular music in just over 24 hours time.

Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 are among the headline acts who are scheduled to perform at Glasgow Green this year. George Ezra, LF System and Nothing But Thieves are just a few of the other big name acts on the bill for the coming days.

But what are the stage times and lineups for each day? Here's all you need to know:

When is TRNSMT Festival?

The Glasgow Green event will run from Friday (7 July) to Sunday (9 July).

What is the stage times and lineup for Friday?

The first day of the festival will kick-off on 7 July. The lineup for the main stage...

Main Stage

  • 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Dead Pony
  • 1.10pm - 1.40pm - Declan Welsh & the Decadent West
  • 2.05pm - 2.40pm - Joesef
  • 3.10pm - 3.55pm - The View
  • 4.25pm - 5.15pm - Paul Heaton
  • 5.45pm - 6.45pm - Niall Horan
  • 7.15pm - 8.25pm - George Ezra
  • 9.10pm - 10.50pm - Pulp

King Tut's Stage

  • 12.30pm - 1pm - The Joy Hotel
  • 2.30pm - 3pm - Hamish Hawk
  • 3.30pm - 4.05pm - Hot Milk
  • 4.35pm - 5.15pm - The Big Moon
  • 5.45pm - 6.30pm - Warmduscher
  • 7.10pm - 8pm - Dean Lewis
  • 8.45pm - 9.35pm - Cat Burns

River Stage

  • 12.45pm - 1.15pm - Slix
  • 1.50pm - 2.20pm - High Vis
  • 2.55pm - 3.25pm - SIIGHTS
  • 4pm - 4.30pm - Cloth
  • 5.05pm - 5.40pm - Flowerovlove
  • 6.20pm - 7.05pm - The Royston Club
  • 7.50pm - 8.35pm - Nati Dreddd

The Boogie Bar

  • 12pm - 1.45pm - DAN SOUTH
  • 1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo
  • 5.30pm - 7.30pm - Eva
  • 7.30pm - 9.30pm - Disco Tits
  • 7.30pm - 9.30pm - DOMINIQUE

Who else is performing at TRNSMT in 2023?

There will be three full packed days of performances at Glasgow Green for the highly anticipated festival. The lineup for all the stages have been confirmed throughout the weekend:

Saturday

Main Stage

  • 12.30pm - 1pm - Swim School
  • 12.30pm - 1pm - Boyish
  • 1.25pm - 1.55pm - Brooke Combe
  • 2.25pm - 3.05pm - Maisie Peters
  • 3.35pm - 4.20pm - Inhaler
  • 4.50pm - 5.40pm - Mimi Webb
  • 6.10pm - 7.10pm - Aitch
  • 7.40pm - 8.40pm - Kasabian
  • 9.20pm - 10.50pm - Sam Fender

King Tut's Stage

  • 12.30pm - 1pm - Cassia
  • 1.30pm - 2pm - Mae Stephens
  • 2.30pm - 3pm - The Mary Wallopers
  • 3.30pm - 4.05pm - Lucy Spraggan
  • 4.35pm - 5.15pm - The Coronas
  • 5.45pm - 6.30pm - Teddy Swims
  • 7.15pm - 8.15pm - The Wombats
  • 8.45pm - 10.15pm - LF System

River Stage

  • 12.40pm - 1.10pm - Terra Kin
  • 1.45pm - 2.15pm - The Big Day
  • 2.50pm - 3.20pm - Heidi Curtis
  • 3.55pm - 4.25pm - Finn Foxell
  • 5pm - 5.40pm - Lauran Hibberd
  • 6.20pm - 7.05pm - Afflecks Palace
  • 7.50pm - 8.35pm - The Blinders

The Boogie Bar

  • 12pm - 1.45pm - Kooshty
  • 1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo
  • 3.15pm - 5.30pm - Bico Balducci
  • 5.30pm - 7.30pm - Arielle Free
  • 7.30pm - 9.30pm - Hayley Zalassi

Sunday

The lineup for the final day has been confirmed as follows:

Main Stage

  • 12.30pm - 1pm - Crawlers
  • 1.30pm - 2.05pm - Pale Waves
  • 2.35pm - 3.15pm - Jamie Webster
  • 3.45pm - 4.25pm - Ashnikko
  • 4.55pm - 5.45pm - The Kooks
  • 6.15pm - 7.05pm - Becky Hill
  • 7.35pm - 20.35pm - Royal Blood
  • 9.15pm - 10.50pm - The 1975

King Tut's Stage

  • 12.15pm - 12.45pm - Calum Bowie
  • 1.10pm - 1.40pm - Lucia & The Best Boys
  • 2.05pm - 2.35pm - Dream Wife
  • 3.05pm - 3.40pm - Bob Vylan
  • 4.10pm - 4.50pm- Lovejoy
  • 5.20pm - 6pm - The Amazons
  • 6.45pm - 7.35pm - The Enemy
  • 8.25pm - 9.25pm - Nothing but Thieves

River Stage

  • 12.50pm - 1.20pm - Cathy Jain
  • 1.55pm - 2.25pm - Nieve Ella
  • 3pm - 3.30pm - Tommy Lefroy
  • 4.05pm - 4.35pm - Paris Paloma
  • 5.10pm - 5.45pm - Uninvited
  • 6.25pm - 7.05pm - Skylights
  • 7.50pm - 8.35pm - Only The Poets

The Boogie Bar

  • 12pm - 1.45pm C FRAME
  • 1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo
  • 3.15pm - 5.30pm - Polka Dot Disco Club
  • 5.30pm - 7.30pm - CELESTE
  • 7.30pm - 9.30pm - testpress
