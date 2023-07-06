Pulp will be the headline act on the first night of TRNSMT festival in Glasgow on Friday, 7 July

TRNSMT Festival will kick-off a weekend of spectacular music in just over 24 hours time.

Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 are among the headline acts who are scheduled to perform at Glasgow Green this year. George Ezra, LF System and Nothing But Thieves are just a few of the other big name acts on the bill for the coming days.

But what are the stage times and lineups for each day? Here's all you need to know:

When is TRNSMT Festival?

The Glasgow Green event will run from Friday (7 July) to Sunday (9 July).

What is the stage times and lineup for Friday?

The first day of the festival will kick-off on 7 July. The lineup for the main stage...

Main Stage

12.15pm - 12.45pm - Dead Pony

1.10pm - 1.40pm - Declan Welsh & the Decadent West

2.05pm - 2.40pm - Joesef

3.10pm - 3.55pm - The View

4.25pm - 5.15pm - Paul Heaton

5.45pm - 6.45pm - Niall Horan

7.15pm - 8.25pm - George Ezra

9.10pm - 10.50pm - Pulp

King Tut's Stage

12.30pm - 1pm - The Joy Hotel

2.30pm - 3pm - Hamish Hawk

3.30pm - 4.05pm - Hot Milk

4.35pm - 5.15pm - The Big Moon

5.45pm - 6.30pm - Warmduscher

7.10pm - 8pm - Dean Lewis

8.45pm - 9.35pm - Cat Burns

River Stage

12.45pm - 1.15pm - Slix

1.50pm - 2.20pm - High Vis

2.55pm - 3.25pm - SIIGHTS

4pm - 4.30pm - Cloth

5.05pm - 5.40pm - Flowerovlove

6.20pm - 7.05pm - The Royston Club

7.50pm - 8.35pm - Nati Dreddd

The Boogie Bar

12pm - 1.45pm - DAN SOUTH

1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo

5.30pm - 7.30pm - Eva

7.30pm - 9.30pm - Disco Tits

7.30pm - 9.30pm - DOMINIQUE

Who else is performing at TRNSMT in 2023?

There will be three full packed days of performances at Glasgow Green for the highly anticipated festival. The lineup for all the stages have been confirmed throughout the weekend:

Saturday

Main Stage

12.30pm - 1pm - Swim School

12.30pm - 1pm - Boyish

1.25pm - 1.55pm - Brooke Combe

2.25pm - 3.05pm - Maisie Peters

3.35pm - 4.20pm - Inhaler

4.50pm - 5.40pm - Mimi Webb

6.10pm - 7.10pm - Aitch

7.40pm - 8.40pm - Kasabian

9.20pm - 10.50pm - Sam Fender

King Tut's Stage

12.30pm - 1pm - Cassia

1.30pm - 2pm - Mae Stephens

2.30pm - 3pm - The Mary Wallopers

3.30pm - 4.05pm - Lucy Spraggan

4.35pm - 5.15pm - The Coronas

5.45pm - 6.30pm - Teddy Swims

7.15pm - 8.15pm - The Wombats

8.45pm - 10.15pm - LF System

River Stage

12.40pm - 1.10pm - Terra Kin

1.45pm - 2.15pm - The Big Day

2.50pm - 3.20pm - Heidi Curtis

3.55pm - 4.25pm - Finn Foxell

5pm - 5.40pm - Lauran Hibberd

6.20pm - 7.05pm - Afflecks Palace

7.50pm - 8.35pm - The Blinders

The Boogie Bar

12pm - 1.45pm - Kooshty

1.45pm - 3.15pm - Bongo's Bingo

3.15pm - 5.30pm - Bico Balducci

5.30pm - 7.30pm - Arielle Free

7.30pm - 9.30pm - Hayley Zalassi

Sunday

The lineup for the final day has been confirmed as follows:

Main Stage

12.30pm - 1pm - Crawlers

1.30pm - 2.05pm - Pale Waves

2.35pm - 3.15pm - Jamie Webster

3.45pm - 4.25pm - Ashnikko

4.55pm - 5.45pm - The Kooks

6.15pm - 7.05pm - Becky Hill

7.35pm - 20.35pm - Royal Blood

9.15pm - 10.50pm - The 1975

King Tut's Stage

12.15pm - 12.45pm - Calum Bowie

1.10pm - 1.40pm - Lucia & The Best Boys

2.05pm - 2.35pm - Dream Wife

3.05pm - 3.40pm - Bob Vylan

4.10pm - 4.50pm- Lovejoy

5.20pm - 6pm - The Amazons

6.45pm - 7.35pm - The Enemy

8.25pm - 9.25pm - Nothing but Thieves

River Stage

12.50pm - 1.20pm - Cathy Jain

1.55pm - 2.25pm - Nieve Ella

3pm - 3.30pm - Tommy Lefroy

4.05pm - 4.35pm - Paris Paloma

5.10pm - 5.45pm - Uninvited

6.25pm - 7.05pm - Skylights

7.50pm - 8.35pm - Only The Poets

The Boogie Bar