From ‘Club Foot’ to ‘Fire’, Serge Pizzorno and co certainly have a lot of hits up their sleeves

Serge Pizzorno and his band Kasabian will perform an exclusive concert for fans at Sheffield's O2 Academy later this month.

As part of Radio X Presents Kasabian with Barclaycard, the band will take to the stage on Monday 28 November. Toby Tarrant of Radio X revealed the gig on the air this morning (14 November).

Over the summer, the BRIT Award-winning four-piece impressed audiences at major festivals and outdoor shows - including Liam Gallagher’s iconic Knebworth shows - and performed in front of large crowds at arenas across the country as part of their UK and European tour.

The band will perform in front of an audience of just under 2,000 people in Sheffield, a rare opportunity for fans to see them in a venue of this size.

What songs might they play?

What songs might they play?

Sergio Pizzorno of at the TRNSMT music festival in 2017 (Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

With a 25-year career under their belts, the band certainly have a lot of material to draw from when compiling a greatest hits setlist, from ‘Fire’ to ‘Club Foot’.

The band previously scored chart-toppers with Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor (2011), 48:13 (2014) and For Crying Out Loud (2017).

The Leicester-based band made their long-awaited comeback earlier this year, scoring their sixth number one album with ‘The Alchemist’s Euphoria’, their first offering since the departure of former frontman Tom Meighan.

Meighan left Kasabian after pleading guilty to assaulting his partner Vikki Ager, with his bandmates branding his behaviour as “totally unacceptable”.

Meighan’s departure left guitarist Serge Pizzorno - who has since stepped up as replacement frontman - and bassist Chris Edwards as the only remaining founding members, with current drummer Ian Matthews joining the group in 2004.

Kasabian have covered the genres of indie, Americana, space rock, and more since their formation 25 years ago, amplifying each genre to its most maximalist degree.

According to setlist.fm, Kasabian’s ‘average’ setlist over the course of 2022 looked like this:

ROCKET FUEL

Club Foot

Ill Ray (The King)

Underdog

CHEMICALS

eez-eh

You're in Love With a Psycho

Shoot the Runner

SCRIPTVRE

stevie

Pinch Roller

treat

Empire

Vlad the Impaler

L.S.F. (Lost Souls Forever)

Bless This Acid House

Fire

How can I get tickets?

Tickets for the exclusive show go on sale at 9am on Friday 18 November through Global Player.

The show's highlights will subsequently be available exclusively on Global Player at 7pm on Monday 5 December for fans who weren’t lucky enough to attend in person - or those who want to relive the action again.

Will they announce more tour dates?

At the time of writing, Kasabian are yet to announce any further tour dates, though they are confirmed as performing as part of 2023’s TRNSMT Festival next July.