What is the lineup and stage times for Wireless Festival? Set times for artists performing in London on Friday

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and D-Block Europe will headline Wireless Festival

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

The biggest names in hip hop and rap will be descending on London for Wireless Festival.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are just two of the world famous stars who will be gracing the stage in Finsbury Park this weekend. The festival kicks-off on Friday (7 July) and will run until Sunday (9 July) night.

Our sister site People World are also extensively covering Wireless Festival. If you are concerned about the weather or the pollen count, they have got you covered!

But what is the lineup and stage times for the main stage in Finsbury Park this weekend? Here's all you need to know:

What is the lineup and stage times for Friday?

Wireless Festival has confirmed the timings and lineup for Friday, 7 July:

Main Stage

  • 1.30pm - Kenny Allstar/ Remi Burgz
  • 3.30pm - Destroy Lonley
  • 4.15pm - Ken Carson
  • 5pm - Ice Spice
  • 5.40pm - Lancey Foux
  • 6.35pm - Metro Boomin
  • 7.40pm - Yeat
  • 9.05pm - Playboi Carti

For the full schedule and to make your own timetable, you can download the Wireless Festival official app on Play Store or the App Store.

Who else is performing at Wireless Festival?

Saturday

The lineup for the main stage on the second day of the popular festival will be as follows:

Main Stage

  • 11am - Nadia Jae
  • 1.10pm - No Guidnce
  • 2.05pm - FLO
  • 3.20pm - Joey Bada$$
  • 4.35pm - Bryson Tiller
  • 5.50pm - Headie One
  • 7.05pm - Lil Yachty
  • 9.05pm - Travis Scott

Sunday

The final day of Wireless Festival will not let up and it promises to be another huge day of action on the Main Stage. Here is the lineup and stage times:

  • 11am - DJ Target
  • 2pm - Dexta Daps
  • 3pm - Lil Tjay
  • 4.05pm - Popcaan
  • 5.10pm - Lil Durk
  • 6.35pm - 50 Cent
  • 8.15pm - D-Block Europe

