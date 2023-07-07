The biggest names in hip hop and rap will be descending on London for Wireless Festival.
Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are just two of the world famous stars who will be gracing the stage in Finsbury Park this weekend. The festival kicks-off on Friday (7 July) and will run until Sunday (9 July) night.
But what is the lineup and stage times for the main stage in Finsbury Park this weekend? Here's all you need to know:
What is the lineup and stage times for Friday?
Wireless Festival has confirmed the timings and lineup for Friday, 7 July:
Main Stage
- 1.30pm - Kenny Allstar/ Remi Burgz
- 3.30pm - Destroy Lonley
- 4.15pm - Ken Carson
- 5pm - Ice Spice
- 5.40pm - Lancey Foux
- 6.35pm - Metro Boomin
- 7.40pm - Yeat
- 9.05pm - Playboi Carti
For the full schedule and to make your own timetable, you can download the Wireless Festival official app on Play Store or the App Store.
Who else is performing at Wireless Festival?
Saturday
The lineup for the main stage on the second day of the popular festival will be as follows:
Main Stage
- 11am - Nadia Jae
- 1.10pm - No Guidnce
- 2.05pm - FLO
- 3.20pm - Joey Bada$$
- 4.35pm - Bryson Tiller
- 5.50pm - Headie One
- 7.05pm - Lil Yachty
- 9.05pm - Travis Scott
For the full schedule and to make your own timetable, you can download the Wireless Festival official app on Play Store or the App Store.
Sunday
The final day of Wireless Festival will not let up and it promises to be another huge day of action on the Main Stage. Here is the lineup and stage times:
- 11am - DJ Target
- 2pm - Dexta Daps
- 3pm - Lil Tjay
- 4.05pm - Popcaan
- 5.10pm - Lil Durk
- 6.35pm - 50 Cent
- 8.15pm - D-Block Europe
For the full schedule and to make your own timetable, you can download the Wireless Festival official app on Play Store or the App Store.