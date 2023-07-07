Fans will be able to listen on BBC Sounds at home

Wireless Festival promises to be a huge weekend of music once again.

But if you missed out on tickets, you might be wondering if you can follow along at home? Here's all you need to know:

Is Wireless Festival on TV?

Many of the biggest festivals in the UK receive television coverage from broadcasters such as BBC and Sky. Wireless Festival will not be shown live on TV for British audiences - however BBC One and BBC Three will feature highlights over the coming week.

Wednesday, 12 July

11.40pm - Wireless Festivals Best Bits - BBC One

Saturday, 15 July

11pm - Wireless Festivals Best Bits - BBC Three

Can you listen on BBC Sounds?