Wireless Festival promises to be a huge weekend of music once again.
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and D-Block Europe will headline the festival in Finsbury Park. The set times for the hip hop and rap event have been confirmed for the main stage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But if you missed out on tickets, you might be wondering if you can follow along at home? Here's all you need to know:
Is Wireless Festival on TV?
Many of the biggest festivals in the UK receive television coverage from broadcasters such as BBC and Sky. Wireless Festival will not be shown live on TV for British audiences - however BBC One and BBC Three will feature highlights over the coming week.
Wednesday, 12 July
- 11.40pm - Wireless Festivals Best Bits - BBC One
Saturday, 15 July
- 11pm - Wireless Festivals Best Bits - BBC Three
Can you listen on BBC Sounds?
BBC 1Xtra will be attending Wireless Festival this weekend. It means that fans will be able to listen at home on the radio or via the BBC Sounds app.