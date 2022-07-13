Bob Dylan has scheduled his first tour in the United Kingdom in more than five years.

During his 60-year career, Dylan has won numerous accolades, including the Nobel Prize for literature. He most recently toured the UK in April and May 2017 as part of his ‘Never Ending Tour’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is Bob Dylan playing?

The 81-year-old US folk and rock musician will perform nine gigs in October 2022 as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Worldwide Tour, which began in December in Milwaukee.

He’ll perform four nights at the London Palladium before heading to Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham for arena shows, followed by two nights in Glasgow.

The concerts will take place between Wednesday 19 and Monday 31 October.

All of the performances will be phone-free, with audience members required to secure their phones in a Yondr bag for the length of the concert.

What songs might he play?

Bob Dylan onstage in 2012 (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1)

Dylan has already performed 74 US gigs as part of his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour in support of his 39th studio album, which debuted at number one in the UK.

The shows have featured songs from his extensive back catalogue, as well as tracks from the critically acclaimed new album.

Dylan last played in the United Kingdom as part of his ‘Never Ending Tour’ in April and May of 2017.

During that run of gigs, he mixed classics like ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, ‘Highway 61 Revisited’ and ‘Tangled Up’ In Blue with current songs and newer material.

Earlier this month, a one-off new recording of Dylan ’s hit song ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’ sold for almost £1.5 million at auction.

The release is the first new studio recording of the song since Dylan wrote it in 1962 and was sold by Christie’s in London .

It was recorded in March 2021 with Dylan’s long-time collaborator T Bone Burnett and featured as part of Christie’s Exceptional Sale during its Classic Week.

Burnett said he hoped the new recording; offered on a new audio medium: Ionic Original, would help “develop a musical space in the fine arts market”.

2022 marks Dylan’s 60th anniversary as a recording artist and of ‘Blowin’ In The Wind’, which was written for his second album The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 15 July.