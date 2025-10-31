Bon Jovi is returning to the UK and Ireland for a huge stadium tour next year and fans will need to be quick to snap up tickets.

The US rock legends will be thrilling fans with tour dates in Edinburgh, London and Dublin next summer, bringing hits such as Livin’ On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name back to the stage.

The tour will include two dates at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park, followed by two dates at Wembley Stadium in London.

The dates for the shows are:

Edinburgh Murrayfield - August 28

Dublin Croke Park - August 30

London Wembley Stadium - September 4

Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, who paused performing over the past few years after undergoing vocal chord surgery, said: “There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together.

“I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts. I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring. I’m ready and excited!”

What time to Bon Jovi tickets go on sale?

The general sale for Bon Jovi’s tour dates in the UK and Ireland will go on sale at 9am on Friday, October 31. You can buy the tickets on Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

Fans are being advised that demand is set to be high for the shows, following a rush for tickets during the pre-sale window (which is now closed).

Those using Ticketmaster have been issued advice to help them in their pursuit of the gold-dust tickets. When demand is high for events sold through the site, customers will be placed into a waiting room before the general sale begins. The waiting room opens 15 minutes before the general sale begins.

At 9am, your page will automatically refresh and you will be allocated a position in a queue alongside other users. Customers are advised not to manually refresh their page or click off the page, or they risk losing their space in the queue.

Ticketmaster has said: “While you’re in the queue, your spot will be automatically and frequently refreshed, so please don’t refresh the page yourself, close, or leave the page. When it’s your turn, your spot will be held for 10 minutes.”

Other advice points to watch are:

Not letting your screen dim if you are buying on mobile - the waiting room may pause if this happens and affect your place in the queue

Turning up the volume on your device as a ‘bell’ will sound when it is your turn in the queue

While you may be given a spot in the queue, this does not guarantee tickets as they are based on based on availability and demand. Users are also advised to be logged into their Ticketmaster account and to double check that the payment card on their account is valid and correct to avoid any delays in the checkout process.