Bonnaroo Festival is back with a stacked lineup of international music artists for 2024, here's everything you need to know

Bonnaroo 2024: Full music festival lineup, ticket information and location

Bonnaroo music festival is back and has announced its lineup for 2024 with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.., Post Malone, and Pretty Lights topping the bill. The event is set to take place from June 13 to 16 later this year.

Bonnaroo is an annual music and arts festival that first took place in 2002. It has grown to become one of the most popular summer festivals in the US with artists such as Billy Joel, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters headlined the main stages at Bonnaroo with countless other international artists featured on the bill. Here's everything you need to know about Bonaroo 2024 including the entire lineup, how to get tickets and where the music festival will take place.

Bonnaroo Festival 2024 lineup

Bonnaroo Festival has announced its lineup for 2024 with an impressive undercard with artists such as Jason Isbell, Interpol, Four Tet, Yves Tumor, and more. Here's the entire lineup for Bonnaroo Festival 2024 by day:

Thursday, June 13

Pretty Lights (headlining main stage)

FISHER

BigXthaPlug

Disco Lines

Durand Bernarr

Eggy

Geese

Gwar

The Heavy Heavy

HoneyLuv

it’s murph

Matt Maltese

Medium Build

Michigander

Militarie Gun

Nation of Language

Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive

Ocie Elliott

Oliver Heldens

Róisín Murphy

Say She She

Sid Sriram

Friday, June 14

Post Malone

Maggie Rogers

Khruangbin

Seven Lions

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Dominic Fike

Lizzy McAlpine

Interpol

T-Pain

Svdden Death

TV Girl

Gary Clark Jr.

The Mars Volta

Faye Webster

Key Glock

Thundercat

Lovejoy

ISOxo

GROUPLOVE

David Kushner

The Japanese House

Dr. Fresch

49 Winchester

MIKE.

Larkin Poe

Shy FX

Bonny Light Horseman

Baby Queen

Mdou Moctar

Jessica Audiffred

Half Moon Run

Hamdi

LYNY

Saturday, June 15

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Cage The Elephant

Melanie Martinez

Cigarettes After Sex

Diplo

Jon Batiste

Reneé Rapp

Parcels

IDLES

Brittany Howard

Sean Paul

Knock2

Ethel Cain

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Teskey Brothers

BADBADNOTGOOD

Teezo Touchdown

Whyte Fang

Bakar

d4vd

The Maine

Josiah and the Bonnevilles

Kasablanca

NEIL FRANCES

Tanner Usrey

Ryan Beatty

MIKE

Trousdale

Vandelux

LOVRA

Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam

Sunday, June 16

Fred again..

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Two Friends

Carly Rae Jepsen

Joey Bada$$

Goth Babe

Galantis

Taking Back Sunday

Ashnikko

Four Tet

Charles Wesley Godwin

Milky Chance

Chappell Roan

Greensky Bluegrass

The Garden

Yves Tumor

The Beaches

Jake Wesley Rogers

S.G. Goodman

Libianca

TSHA

Irreversible Entanglements

Armand Hammer

veggi

Where is Bonnaroo Music Festival?

Since its first year in 2002, Bonnaroo has been held annually at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.

How to buy tickets for Bonnaroo 2024 Music Festival

The Bonnaroo Festival presale is set to take place on January 11 from 10am with tickets available via the Bonnaroo website. Fans will need the presale code, which can be obtained by signing up for the festival’s email newsletter.

