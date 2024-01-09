Bonnaroo 2024: Full music festival lineup, ticket information & location
Bonnaroo Festival is back with a stacked lineup of international music artists for 2024, here's everything you need to know
Bonnaroo music festival is back and has announced its lineup for 2024 with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.., Post Malone, and Pretty Lights topping the bill. The event is set to take place from June 13 to 16 later this year.
Bonnaroo is an annual music and arts festival that first took place in 2002. It has grown to become one of the most popular summer festivals in the US with artists such as Billy Joel, Kendrick Lamar, and Radiohead.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Last year, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters headlined the main stages at Bonnaroo with countless other international artists featured on the bill. Here's everything you need to know about Bonaroo 2024 including the entire lineup, how to get tickets and where the music festival will take place.
Bonnaroo Festival 2024 lineup
Bonnaroo Festival has announced its lineup for 2024 with an impressive undercard with artists such as Jason Isbell, Interpol, Four Tet, Yves Tumor, and more. Here's the entire lineup for Bonnaroo Festival 2024 by day:
Thursday, June 13
- Pretty Lights (headlining main stage)
- FISHER
- BigXthaPlug
- Disco Lines
- Durand Bernarr
- Eggy
- Geese
- Gwar
- The Heavy Heavy
- HoneyLuv
- it’s murph
- Matt Maltese
- Medium Build
- Michigander
- Militarie Gun
- Nation of Language
- Neal Francis’ Francis Comes Alive
- Ocie Elliott
- Oliver Heldens
- Róisín Murphy
- Say She She
- Sid Sriram
Friday, June 14
- Post Malone
- Maggie Rogers
- Khruangbin
- Seven Lions
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
- Dominic Fike
- Lizzy McAlpine
- Interpol
- T-Pain
- Svdden Death
- TV Girl
- Gary Clark Jr.
- The Mars Volta
- Faye Webster
- Key Glock
- Thundercat
- Lovejoy
- ISOxo
- GROUPLOVE
- David Kushner
- The Japanese House
- Dr. Fresch
- 49 Winchester
- MIKE.
- Larkin Poe
- Shy FX
- Bonny Light Horseman
- Baby Queen
- Mdou Moctar
- Jessica Audiffred
- Half Moon Run
- Hamdi
- LYNY
Saturday, June 15
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Cage The Elephant
- Melanie Martinez
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Diplo
- Jon Batiste
- Reneé Rapp
- Parcels
- IDLES
- Brittany Howard
- Sean Paul
- Knock2
- Ethel Cain
- Gregory Alan Isakov
- The Teskey Brothers
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Teezo Touchdown
- Whyte Fang
- Bakar
- d4vd
- The Maine
- Josiah and the Bonnevilles
- Kasablanca
- NEIL FRANCES
- Tanner Usrey
- Ryan Beatty
- MIKE
- Trousdale
- Vandelux
- LOVRA
- Once More With Feeling(s) – The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam
Sunday, June 16
- Fred again..
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Two Friends
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Joey Bada$$
- Goth Babe
- Galantis
- Taking Back Sunday
- Ashnikko
- Four Tet
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Milky Chance
- Chappell Roan
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Garden
- Yves Tumor
- The Beaches
- Jake Wesley Rogers
- S.G. Goodman
- Libianca
- TSHA
- Irreversible Entanglements
- Armand Hammer
- veggi
Where is Bonnaroo Music Festival?
Since its first year in 2002, Bonnaroo has been held annually at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee.
How to buy tickets for Bonnaroo 2024 Music Festival
The Bonnaroo Festival presale is set to take place on January 11 from 10am with tickets available via the Bonnaroo website. Fans will need the presale code, which can be obtained by signing up for the festival’s email newsletter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There are general admission tickets and VIP packages on offer as well, priced from $420 and $1,000 respectively. General admission tickets have entered the final tier and are expected to sell out soon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.