Jason Isbell has announced two London show's for 2024, here's everything you need to know including how to get tickets, UK dates and support acts

Jason Isbell London 2024: Entire list of UK dates and support acts & when tickets go on sale

Jason Isbell has announced a surprise set of London shows taking place in 2024. The 'If We Were Vampires' singer is set to embark on a North American tour in celebration of his latest album, 'Weathervanes'.

The Grammy Award-winning country star is known for his lengthy music career, working with his '400 Unit' band, and the Drive-By Truckers. Outside of music, Isbell appeared in Martin Scorsese's 2023 film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Following his North American tour, Isbell is set to open for Zach Bryan at US stadiums this summer. But how can fans get tickets to his UK shows, who are the support acts, and when are the shows taking place? Here's everything you need to know.

Jason Isbell 2024 London dates

Jason Isbell will perform at London's Cadogan Hall on January 26 and the Union Chapel on January 28. The two UK dates will follow the singer-songwriter's live performance at the 2024 UK Americana Music Awards show at St John's Hackney on January 25.

How to get tickets for Jason Isbell in London 2024

General tickets for Jason Isbell's solo shows in London will go on sale from 10am on Friday, January 12. Fans can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.

Jason Isbell London 2024 support acts

Jason Isbell will be joined by special guest Roseanne Reid at London's Cadogan Hall and Union Chapel. Reid - who is an up-and-coming voice in folk-roots music - is the daughter of The Proclaimers star Craig Reid.