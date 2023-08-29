Zach Bryan will be back on the road next year playing venues across North America.

The country star has announced his huge The Quittin Time Tour for 2024. It will see him on the road from March through to December next year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His tour announcement comes following the release of his fourth album - the self-titled Zach Brayn - which was released on Friday, 25 August. He will be joined by the likes of Jason Isbell, Turnpike Troubadours and more during the tour.

Zach Bryan is currently on the road for his Burn, Burn, Burn tour. The next stop will be in Lincoln, NE and he will be joined by the following opening acts.

If you are hoping to see him on the road in 2024 - here's all you need to know:

When is pre-sale for the 2024 tour?

Zach Bryan has announced that the pre-sale for The Quittin Time Tour will run from 10am local time on Wednesday, 6 September until 10pm local time on Thursday, 7 September.

How to register for the pre-sale?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can register for the pre-sale on Zach Bryan's own website - find the link here. Once on the website, you need to follow these steps to register:

Select your date for presale access.

Input your name, phone number and email address.

Once submitted, you’ll receive a text with a 4-digit verification number. Enter this number to complete your registration. This is NOT your presale code.

Before the presale begins on Wednesday 6 September, you’ll be sent a unique code and link to purchase. Presale start times may vary so be sure to check your city’s start time in advance.

Zach Bryan has announced a 2024 tour. Picture: John Lamparski/Getty Images

When is general sale?

The general sale will begin on Friday, 8 September, following the conclusion of the pre-sale. Public sale is due to start at 10am local time, Zach Bryan has announced.

Can you buy tickets on Ticketmaster?

Zach Bryan has been a very vocal critic of Ticketmaster - teaming up with AXS for his Burn, Burn, Burn tour in 2023. He even titled his 2022 live album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

The general sale tickets will again be available through AXS from Friday, 8 September.

Who are the support acts?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zach Bryan will be joined by a wide range of opening acts during the Quittin Time Tour - with the cast rotating and changing. But the full list of support acts are as follows:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Turnpike Troubadours

Sheryl Crow

Sierra Ferrell

The Middle East

Matt Maeson

Levi Turner

What are the dates on The Quittin Time Tour

He will be on the road between March and December 2024 in North America. He has announced the following shows during the tour:

March 6 - 7 - Chicago, IL

March 9 - Pittsburgh, PA

March 10 - Buffalo, NY

March 12 - State Collage, PA

March 14-15 - Newark, NJ

March 17-18 - Toronto, Canada

March 20 - Milwaukee, WI

March 22 - Birmingham, AL

March 25 - Washington DC

March 27-28 - Brooklyn, NY

April 26 - Des Moines, IA

April 29 - Omaha, NE

May 2 - St Louis, MO

May 5-6 - Greenville, SC

May 9 - Knoxville, TX

May 13-14 - North Little Rock, AK

May 17-18 - Oklahoma City, OK

June 7-8 - Las Vegas, NV

June 15 - Denver, CO

June 22 - Columbus, OH

June 28 - Foxborough, MA

July 30-31 - San Antonio, TX

August 3-4 - Greensboro, NC

August 7 - Philadelphia, PA

August 10 - Atlanta, GA

August 14- Tampa, FL

August 17 - Arlington, TX

August 20 - Kansas City, MO

August 24 - Minneapolis, MN

August 25 - Grand Forks, ND

November 17-18 - Edmonton, AB

November 20 - Vancouver, BC

November 22-23 - Tacoma, WA

November 26-27 - Potland, OR

November 29 - Sacramento, CA

December 3-4 - Glendale, AZ

December 6-7 - Salt Lake City, UT

December 13-14 - Tulsa, OK

Zach Bryan included festival appearances and overseas shows - including venues in the UK and Ireland - as part of his Burn, Burn, Burn tour in 2023. So far for The Quittin Time Tour he has only announced shows in North America.