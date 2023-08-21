Zach Bryan's Burn, Burn, Burn tour will come to Oakland on 21 August

Country music sensation Zach Bryan will continue his huge tour this week.

The singer-songwriter, who found fame after uploading videos of his music to YouTube, is in California for a run of shows. He had a stop in Bakersfield on Sunday and will next head to Oakland.

Bryan is due to release his new self-titled album on Friday (25 August). The LP will feature 16-tracks and is self-produced by Bryan - Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers, Sierra Farrell and War And Treay are due to appear on the album.

But before the album drops, Bryan will continue his tour this week. Here's all you need to know:

When is the next Zach Bryan show?

The country star will come to Oakland, CA on Monday (21 August) for his latest show.

Where is Zach Bryan's Oakland show?

He will play Oakland Arena in the city of Oakland, CA on 21 August. The full address for the venue is: 7000 S Coliseum Wy, Oakland, CA 94621, United States.

What is the start time?

Doors for the Zach Bryan show at the Oakland Arena are due to open at 6.30pm local time, according to the venue's website.

The concert will begin at 8pm but there are two support acts in Trampled By Turtles and Levi Turner who are due to perform before Bryan takes to the stage.

Zach Bryan. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach

How long is a Zach Bryan concert?

The country singer has been on the road for the Burn, Burn, Burn tour in recent months - including across North America during August.

Bryan has played shows at venues such as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas so far this month. Durng the show in Nevada, Bryan took to the stage at 9.30pm and performed until 11.15pm - a set lasting 1 hour 45 minutes.

According to Setlist.fm, Zach Bryan has performed similar timings at other shows on the Burn, Burn, Burn tour, being on stage for around 1 hour 45 minutes on most night.

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster are not selling tickets for any of Zach Bryan's solo shows on the Burn, Burn, Burn tour. The singer - who released a live album entitled 'All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster' on Christmas Day 2022 - has been a vocal critic of the ticketing website.

Tickets for the shows were sold via AXS and fans had to register, in a bid to avoid scalpers. AXS's website has further details about waitlist for his upcoming shows.

What could the setlist be for Oakland show?

Zach Bryan has been on the road throughout 2023 as part of his Burn, Burn, Burn tour - including shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe. It means fans have plenty of shows to look back on for reference to potential setlists on the remaining dates.

However Bryan has continued to change up the order of tracks as well as swapping out songs. It means that fans can't know for 100% sure what the setlist before arriving at his shows.

For reference, Bryan performed the following tracks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 19 August, according to Setlist.fm:

Open the Gate

God Speed

Fifth of May

Highway Boys

Quittin' Time

Tishomingo

Dawns

Sweet DeAnn

Sun to Me

Oklahoma Smokeshow

The Good I'll Do

Something in the Orange

Heavy Eyes

Starved

Condemned

'68 Fastback

No Cure

Whiskey Fever

Heading South

Burn, Burn, Burn

Revival