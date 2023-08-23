Zach Bryan has confirmed his opening acts for the Burn, Burn, Burn tour.

The Country music star will be joined by a cast of supporting artists throughout his current run on the road. It includes a stop at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena tonight.

But who are the openers and which ones will be at the LA show? Here's all you need to know:

Who are Zach Bryan's support acts on his tour?

The country star will be joined by a rotating cast of support acts during his Burn, Burn, Burn tour. It includes:

Trampled By Turtles

Charles Wesley Gordon

J.R. Carroll

Jonathan Peyton

Levi Turner

However the acts will not perform at every single one of the concerts.

Who are the openers for the LA show?

Zach Bryan will be joined by the following acts for his show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 25 August:

Trampled by Turtles

Levi Turner

When is the next Zach Bryan show and who are the support acts?

Following his stop in the city of Angels on Wednesday night, Zach Bryan will continue his tour and travel to Arizona. He will play the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Friday (25 August).

For the show, Bryan's support acts will be the following, according to the venue's website:

Charles Wesley Godwin

JR Carroll

Levi Turner