Noah Kahan will bring his Stick Season tour to the famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

The iconic venue in Colorado will host the singer - who found success after his tracks went viral on TikTok - on Wednesday (26 July) evening. He has announced a UK tour and tickets were quick to sell out.

But how long will the Red Rocks concert last for - and what songs could he play? Here's all you need to know:

How long are Noah Kahan's concerts?

The Stick Season and Dial Drunk singer is currently on the road and has played other shows at amphitheatres like Red Rocks this summer. It gives fans a hit of what to expect on Wednesday (26 July) evening.

He played a show at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA on 17 June and began his set at 9.20pm and performed until 10.50pm. The set lasted 90 minutes.

A few days prior to that show on 14 June, he played a gig at Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC. The set lasted 95 minutes from 8.45pm until 10.20pm.

What time does the Red Rocks concert start?

The doors will open at Red Rocks for the Noah Kahan concert at 6pm on Wednesday. The show itself will start at 7pm.

Briston Maroney is the support act and will perform first, before Noah Kahan then takes to the stage.

What is the potential setlist for Red Rocks show?