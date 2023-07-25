The band will be playing shows across Europe, including Dublin, as part of their 2024 Music of the Spheres world tour

Coldplay fans in Ireland have been left frustrated after Ticketmaster crashed when they tried to get their hands on presale tickets for the Dublin Croke Park tour date.

The band announced they would be playing shows across Europe, including Dublin, as part of their 2024 Music of the Spheres world tour. Two shows are lined up for Croke Park, in what will be the band’s first Irish performance since 2017.

Presale tickets for the shows went on sale at 10am on Tuesday July 25, with fans taking to social media to share their frustration. So, what happened with presale, when do the general tickets go on sale and how can you get your hands on a pair? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Coldplay playing in Dublin?

Coldplay will be playing two shows in Dublin’s Croke Park Stadium on Thursday 29 August and Friday 30 August, 2024. The concerts which are part of their Music of the Spheres world tour will see the band perform in the Irish capital for the first time since 2017.

Coldplay will be playing two shows in Dublin’s Croke Park stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour (Photo: MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

The band announced the new European dates on July 20 in a post on social media, sharing they would be performing in “Athens, Bucharest, Budapest, Lyon, Rome, Düsseldorf, Helsinki, Munich, Vienna & Dublin”.

When do Coldplay tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Coldplay’s Dublin shows go on sale on Friday July 28 at 10am on Ticketmaster.

What happened with presale?

Presale tickets for Coldplay went on sale on Tuesday July 25 at 10am on Ticketmaster, however much to fans’ frustration there were reports on social media that the website had crashed.

Reported by the Irish Examiner, an error message appeared just before presale tickets went live at 10am. Once the error was fixed, fans reported up to 80,000 hopefuls in the queue, with Ticketmaster reporting at 10.46am that presale tickets were now “extremely limited”. To qualify for presale tickets fans had to register on Coldplay’s website, those who were successful received a unique presale code and link which enabled them to purchase tickets.

Fans who missed out on tickets today will have a chance again tomorrow with the MCD presale which goes on sale on Wednesday July 26 from 10am, unfortunately to be eligible they will have had to previously registered as registration is now closed.

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices for the Dublin tour dates have not been announced as of yet. However, the Radio Times has reported that prices for the Helsinki show start at €56.50, with the highest ticket prices going up to €161.50. It’s expected that the Dublin shows will follow a similar pricing structure.

Where else is Coldplay playing?

As well as announcing the two tour dates in Dublin, Coldplay revealed additional European shows planned as part of their Music of the Spheres world tour in summer 2024. Here are all the new European tour dates:

8 June, 2024 - Athens, Olympic Stadium

12 June, 2024 - Bucharest, Arena Națională

16 June, 2024 - Budapest, Puskás Aréna

22 June, 23 June, 2024 - Lyon, Groupama Stadium

12 July, 13 July, 2024 - Rome, Stadio Olimpico

20 July, 21 July, 2024 - Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

28 July, 2024 - Helsinki, Olympiastadion

15 August, 17 August, 2024 - Munich, Olympiastadion

21 August, 22 August, 2024 - Vienna, Ernst-Happel-Stadion