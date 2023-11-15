Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noah Kahan's Stick Season tour is set to arrive in the UK and Ireland. Fans can expect him to be on stage for around 90 minutes.

He will kick start the leg at Dublin's National Stadium and it will see him head to London, Birmingham, Bristol and Glasgow. The singer, who went viral on TikTok last year, will be returning to the British Isles in February 2024.

Noah Kahan's potential setlist has been revealed - based on shows across North America during the summer and autumn. But fans heading to the gig in Dublin and other shows might be wondering what to expect from the timings.

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for Noah Kahan shows?

The venues have announced the timings for the upcoming Stick Season concerts. The tour will run from November 15 to November 21 in the UK and Ireland.

It starts with a gig in Dublin and ends with back-to-back shows in London. He will then return in 2024 for more dates.

Noah Kahan will tour UK and Ireland in November. Picture: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dublin, National Stadium - November 15

The first show is at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The venue has not confirmed door times but the gig starts at 7pm.

Glasgow, O2 Academy - November 16

Noah Kahan's Stick Season tour will then come to O2 Academy in Glasgow. The concert will start at 7pm.

Birmingham, O2 Academy - November 17

Fans are advised that the show will start at 7pm, the venue has announced. Doors will open earlier in the evening.

Bristol, O2 Academy - November 19

The venue has confirmed the show will start at 7pm. Doors will open prior to that - but the exact time has not been announced.