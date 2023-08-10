Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Lauren James could return for Women’s World Cup final
Fire tears through Harvester restaurant
Tui boss predicts cooler holiday destinations will soar
Bayern Munich have agreed a fee for Tottenham star Harry Kane
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators

Morgan Wallen tour: what is the setlist? Songs he could play at Ohio Stadium, Columbus

What is the setlist for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time tour?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
21 minutes ago

Morgan Wallen is back on the road for his One Night At A Time tour.

He will play back-to-back shows in Columbus at the Ohio Stadium this weekend. Ticketmaster has warned that there are a limited number of tickets left. He will be joined by a changing group of support acts.

Wallen released his third album earlier this year - the mammoth 36 song One Thing At A Time - and follows his 2021 double album Dangerous and his 2018 debut If I Know Me. It means he has plenty of songs to pick from when deciding on a setlist.

Here's what to expect at Ohio Stadium:

What is Morgan Wallen's setlist for Columbus shows?

Morgan Wallen. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadioMorgan Wallen. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Morgan Wallen. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The exact setlist for the shows at Ohio Stadium have not been confirmed. However the One Night At A Tour has been on-going since the Spring 2023.

He has played the following setlist, including at his most recent stadium show at SoFi Stadium on 22 July, according to Setlist.fm:

  • Up Down
  • I Wrote the Book
  • One Thing at a Time
  • Everything I Love
  • ’98 Braves
  • You Proof
  • Ain't That Some
  • Sunrise
  • Still Goin Down
  • Chasin' You
  • Cover Me Up(Jason Isbell cover)
  • Thought You Should Know
  • Sand in My Boots
  • He Went to Jared(HARDY cover) (with HARDY)
  • Thinkin' Bout Me
  • Cowgirls(with ERNEST)
  • Whiskey Friends
  • This Bar
  • Wasted on You
  • More Than My Hometown
  • The Way I Talk
Related topics:Live MusicTickets