Morgan Wallen is back on the road for his One Night At A Time tour.
He will play back-to-back shows in Columbus at the Ohio Stadium this weekend. Ticketmaster has warned that there are a limited number of tickets left. He will be joined by a changing group of support acts.
Wallen released his third album earlier this year - the mammoth 36 song One Thing At A Time - and follows his 2021 double album Dangerous and his 2018 debut If I Know Me. It means he has plenty of songs to pick from when deciding on a setlist.
Here's what to expect at Ohio Stadium:
What is Morgan Wallen's setlist for Columbus shows?
The exact setlist for the shows at Ohio Stadium have not been confirmed. However the One Night At A Tour has been on-going since the Spring 2023.
He has played the following setlist, including at his most recent stadium show at SoFi Stadium on 22 July, according to Setlist.fm:
- Up Down
- I Wrote the Book
- One Thing at a Time
- Everything I Love
- ’98 Braves
- You Proof
- Ain't That Some
- Sunrise
- Still Goin Down
- Chasin' You
- Cover Me Up(Jason Isbell cover)
- Thought You Should Know
- Sand in My Boots
- He Went to Jared(HARDY cover) (with HARDY)
- Thinkin' Bout Me
- Cowgirls(with ERNEST)
- Whiskey Friends
- This Bar
- Wasted on You
- More Than My Hometown
- The Way I Talk