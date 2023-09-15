Watch more videos on Shots!

Morgan Wallen's huge North American tour is coming to Canada this month.

He will first head to Toronto for three shows at the Budweiser Stage in the Ontario city. His first concert was on Thursday - and he will be back on Friday (15 September) and Saturday (16 September).

But what time will the doors open - and when do the concert start?

What time do the doors open for Morgan Wallen in Toronto?

The doors will open at 5.30pm for all three shows. The concert will start at 7pm - with support acts performing before Morgan Wallen takes to the stage.