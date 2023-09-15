Morgan Wallen door times: what time do doors open at Toronto's Budweiser Stage shows
Morgan Wallen door times have been confirmed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morgan Wallen's huge North American tour is coming to Canada this month.
He will first head to Toronto for three shows at the Budweiser Stage in the Ontario city. His first concert was on Thursday - and he will be back on Friday (15 September) and Saturday (16 September).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Morgan Wallen will be joined a rotating cast of support acts throughout the tour - find out who will play the shows in Toronto. Ticketmaster has also issued the latest update on tickets for the shows.
But what time will the doors open - and when do the concert start?
What time do the doors open for Morgan Wallen in Toronto?
The doors will open at 5.30pm for all three shows. The concert will start at 7pm - with support acts performing before Morgan Wallen takes to the stage.
You can expect his set to begin around 9pm each night.