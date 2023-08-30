Morgan Wallen's huge American tour will take over Pittsburgh's PNC Park this week.

The country superstar will be playing back-to-back shows at the venue starting on Wednesday (30 August). He will be joined by different support acts each night.

Fans can expect a decent length show from Wallen - with PNC Park confirming the start times for both nights. Fans can also get a hint of what to expect from his previous setlists on the tour.

But if you are hoping to get last minute tickets. Here's all you need to know:

Can you get tickets for Morgan Wallen's Pittsburgh shows?

Ticketmaster has issued an update on tickets ahead of the country superstar's first show at PNC Park on Wednesday (30 August). Fans are able to get standard tickets for both shows in Pittsburgh this week.

If you are unable to make it and want to resale your ticket, Ticketmaster is not currently offering resales.

How much do Morgan Wallen tickets cost?

Prices to see Morgan Wallen vary depending on the date fans wish to attend and the choice of seats at the venue.

For those who wish to see the One Thing At A Time singer at PNC Park, Pittsburgh on Wednesday, 30 August - the prices start at $89.75 each plus booking fees. The better seats could cost fans upwards of $250 - with certain tickets on sale for $279.75 each.