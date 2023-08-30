Morgan Wallen tickets: can you get tickets for Pittsburgh PNC Park show? Prices, availability on Ticketmaster
Ticketmaster confirm latest availability for Morgan Wallen tickets
Morgan Wallen's huge American tour will take over Pittsburgh's PNC Park this week.
The country superstar will be playing back-to-back shows at the venue starting on Wednesday (30 August). He will be joined by different support acts each night.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans can expect a decent length show from Wallen - with PNC Park confirming the start times for both nights. Fans can also get a hint of what to expect from his previous setlists on the tour.
But if you are hoping to get last minute tickets. Here's all you need to know:
Can you get tickets for Morgan Wallen's Pittsburgh shows?
Ticketmaster has issued an update on tickets ahead of the country superstar's first show at PNC Park on Wednesday (30 August). Fans are able to get standard tickets for both shows in Pittsburgh this week.
If you are unable to make it and want to resale your ticket, Ticketmaster is not currently offering resales.
How much do Morgan Wallen tickets cost?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prices to see Morgan Wallen vary depending on the date fans wish to attend and the choice of seats at the venue.
For those who wish to see the One Thing At A Time singer at PNC Park, Pittsburgh on Wednesday, 30 August - the prices start at $89.75 each plus booking fees. The better seats could cost fans upwards of $250 - with certain tickets on sale for $279.75 each.
However, the prices are more expensive for the second show at PNC Park on Thursday, 31 August. The lowest priced tickets start at $249.75 each. The 'best seats' on Ticketmaster could cost as much as $349.75 each for the show.