One Night At A Time world tour support acts have been announced

Morgan Wallen will be joined by a rotating group of support acts for his stadium tour this summer.

The country star is on the road with his One Night At A Time world tour and the next stop will be at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus. He is set to perform for over 90 minutes - and for his setlist has plenty of songs to choose from.

But who are his opening acts?

Who are the support acts for One Night At A Time tour?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morgan Wallen will be joined for his stadium shows by the following artists:

HARDY

Ernest

Riley Green

Bailey Zimmerman

Parker McCollum

However they will not all perform on each of the dates of the tour.

Who are the support acts for Ohio Stadium shows?

Morgan Wallen has confirmed the opening acts for both of his shows at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on 11 and 12 August.

Friday, 11 August

Riley Green

Ernest

HARDY

Ernest

Bailey Zimmerman