Morgan Wallen will be joined by a rotating group of support acts for his stadium tour this summer.
The country star is on the road with his One Night At A Time world tour and the next stop will be at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus. He is set to perform for over 90 minutes - and for his setlist has plenty of songs to choose from.
But who are his opening acts?
Who are the support acts for One Night At A Time tour?
Morgan Wallen will be joined for his stadium shows by the following artists:
- HARDY
- Ernest
- Riley Green
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Parker McCollum
However they will not all perform on each of the dates of the tour.
Who are the support acts for Ohio Stadium shows?
Morgan Wallen has confirmed the opening acts for both of his shows at the Ohio Stadium in Columbus on 11 and 12 August.
Friday, 11 August
- Riley Green
- Ernest
- HARDY
- Bailey Zimmerman
We will update the article with the support acts for tour dates in 2023.