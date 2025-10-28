A UK music festival is undergoing a major transformation - and has already announced 2026’s line-up.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40 acts have been confirmed for Boomtown Festival next year, with organisers calling it the start of a “radically redesigned” chapter for the Hampshire event.

Headlining the five-day event are Belfast rap trio Kneecap, New York glam-pop icons Scissor Sisters, ska pioneers Madness, and dubstep heavyweight Skrillex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will share the stage with Four Tet, Faithless, Scooter, Shaggy, and dozens more when Boomtown takes over its sprawling site from 12-16 August 2026.

The lineup dives deep across genres: drum and bass duo Camo and Krooked B2B Mefjus, Berlin trance maestro Marlon Hoffstadt, and a UKG-meets-bass showdown from Kilimanjaro B2B Oppidan. Live sets from dance veterans Groove Armada and experimental producer Floating Points round out the electronic side.

Hip-hop and rap are well represented too, with appearances from Havoc of Mobb Deep, Princess Nokia, Sampa the Great, and more.

Boomtown co-founder Luke Mitchell said: “Musically, while bass music has dominated in recent years and will always be at our core, we’re making a conscious move to keep Boomtown musically diverse and unpredictable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Expect more live bands and more cross-genre adventures. That’s where Boomtown began, and it’s what keeps us on the truest path forward.”

Kneecap have this year been thrust into controversy with comments about Israel's military action in Gaza, which saw them banned from performing in Canada. But they’re back on the bill for Boomtown, and are excited to perform.

A spokesperson for the band said: “If anyone knows of ‘a better way to live’ it’s the sound citizens of Boomtown - this one’s going to be special.”