Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 2024 edition of the world-renowned Montreal Jazz Festival has been announced overnight, with a very strong contingent of UK artists performing this year - including BRIT award record breaker RAYE headlining one of the nights.

RAYE shares the bill with Janelle Monae, Santa and Eurovision Song Contest 2023 winner Loreen, while Duran Duran makes their welcome return to the festival, performing on a very nostalgic evening of ‘80s music alongside Soft Cell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veteran “shock rocker” Alice Cooper will be performing alongside Deep Purple, while Editors, PJ Harvey, Jessie Ware, Paolo Nutini, Roisin Murphy, Barry Can’t Swim, Massive Attack and Michael Kiwanua are among the other British acts that have been confirmed for this year’s festival

The Montreal Jazz Festival was founded in 1979 by Alain Simard, André Ménard, and Denys McCann. It began as a modest event featuring primarily local jazz artists and took place in indoor venues across Montreal. In its early years, the festival aimed to celebrate the rich tradition of jazz music while also incorporating other genres such as blues, world music, and pop.

In 2004, the Montreal Jazz Festival set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest jazz festival. That year, over two million attendees enjoyed more than 500 concerts and activities held over the course of the event. The festival has also received numerous awards and accolades, including the prestigious International Jazz Festivals Organization Award for its outstanding contribution to the jazz industry.

Montreal Jazz Festival 2024 - current lineup (as of April 18 2024)

July 5 2024: Trombone Short, Jon Batiste, Henry Moodie, Lauren Spencer Smith

July 6 2024: James Arthur, Zucchero, Mayra Andrade, Thibault Cauvin and -M-

July 7 2024: Editors, Smashing Pumpkins, Black Sea Dehu, Asaf Avidan

July 8 2024: Alice Cooper, Deep Purple, Mahalia, The Yusuf Dayes Experience

July 9 2024: PJ Harvey, The National, The War and Treaty, Dionne Warwick

July 10 2024: Jessie Ware, Paolo Nutini, Yame, Tyla

July 11 2024: Roisin Murphy, Kraftwerk, Kokoroko, Masego

July 12 2024: Barry Can’t Swim, Justice, Vitor Ray, Paloma Faith

July 13 2024: Diana Krall, Jamie Cullum, L’Eclair, Nick Mason’s Saucers Full of Secrets

July 14 2024: Marc Rebillet, Vulfpeck, Jalen Ngonda, Brittany Howard

July 15 2024: Air, Massive Attack, NONAME, Andre 3000

July 16 2024: Larkin Poe, Lenny Kravitz, Tems, TBA

July 17 2024: Rag ‘n’ Bone Man, Sting, Tif, Disiz

July 18 2024: Raye, Janelle Monae, Santa, Loreen

July 19 2024: Michael Kiwanuka, Jungle, D4VD, Laufey

July 20 2024: Soft Cell, Duran Duran, Thee Sacred Souls, Selah Sue

Where can I get tickets to the Montreal Jazz Festival 2024?