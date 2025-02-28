Police have issued a summons to a woman in her 50s who kissed a pop megastar without his consent.

South Korean police said on Friday they have contacted a Japanese woman for questioning over allegedly kissing Jin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, without permission during a free hug event last year. So far she’s refusing to appear for questioning, it has been reported.

A police officer who answered the phone at Seoul’s Songpa police station said it requested the woman to appear for questioning over an allegation of sexual harassment. The police station refused to disclose her identity citing privacy.

The station said it had launched an investigation after receiving an online complaint and refused to provide further details because an investigation was under way. Media reports said South Korean police were able to confirm the identity of the woman with the help of Japanese police.

A day after finishing his mandatory 18-month military service in June 2024, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, celebrated his discharge and the band’s 11-year anniversary by offering free hugs to his fans at an event in Seoul.

During the event, reportedly attended by 1,000 people, a woman abruptly kissed Jin on his cheek. Video footage that went viral showed Jin apparently looking uncomfortable.

The woman wrote in an online blog post: “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” according to Yonhap news agency.

BTS was created in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the Army. Jin, 32, is the oldest member of the band.