Camila Cabello announces 2025 UK and Europe tour with one date in London - get tickets, presale details
Sharing the news on social media, Cabello told fans: “I have been dying to tell you this. You have been so patient, and now it’s finally happening.”
The tour includes headline shows at Le Zenith in Paris, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, and Stadpark Open Air in Hamburg. She will also perform at major festivals, including Open’er in Poland, Alma Occident in Spain, and Ruisrock in Finland.
UK fans will get to see Cabello live when she headlines London’s Eventim Apollo on Tuesday, July 8, before wrapping up the tour at Dublin’s 3Arena
Her fourth studio album, C,XOXO, was released in June 2024. The 18-track album features hit singles “I Luv It” (featuring Playboi Carti), “He Knows”, “Hot Uptown”, “Godspeed”, “Dade County Dreaming” and “Chanel No. 5”.
General sale tickets for Cabello’s headline shows will be available from 9am local time on Friday, February 21 on Ticketmaster.
Fans can sign up to Cabello’s mailing list by 6pm GMT on Tuesday, 18 February for access to presale tickets. The presale will take place from 9am local time on Wednesday, 19 February, with unique presale links sent via email. Fans can sign up via her official website.
Camila Cabello 2025 tour dates and venues
- 21 June – Starlite Occident Festival, Marbella, Spain
- 24 June – Alma Occident, Barcelona, Spain
- 25 June – Alma Occident, Madrid, Spain
- 28 June – Les Déferlantes Sud de France, Port Barcares, France
- 30 June – Le Zenith, Paris, France
- 1 July – AFAS Live, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 2 July – Stadpark Open Air, Hamburg, Germany
- 4 July – Ruisrock, Turku, Finland
- 5 July – Open’er Festival, Gdynia, Poland
- 8 July – Eventim Apollo, London, UK
- 9 July – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Cabello, who first rose to fame on The X Factor US as part of Fifth Harmony, has become a global pop star with hits like “Havana”, “Señorita”, and “Don’t Go Yet”. Her latest album, C,XOXO, explores hyperpop and alt-pop influences, blending them with her signature Miami and Latin-inspired sounds.
