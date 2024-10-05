Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donald Glover has cancelled his upcoming Childish Gambino tour dates in the UK and Ireland due to health issues.

The musician, who performs under the name Childish Gambino, had been set to visit the UK and Ireland in November and early December, hitting cities such as London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Dublin. However, the star has been forced to pull out of all shows amid a health issue.

It comes after last month, when Glover scrapped all of the remaining dates on his North American tour due to an issue with his “physical health”. In an update to British and Irish fans, he said: “After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent.

"After being assessed, it became clear I would not perform that night, and after more tests, I could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal."

He added that his “path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously” Glover said: "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support.”

While fans will be disappointed not to catch the actor and singer, who recently appeared in the Amazon Prime series Mr & Mrs Smith based on the film of the same name, on stage this winter, many understood his decision and sent their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

One fan responded in the comments: “Please get well soon, it was the honor of a lifetime to see you perform in Boston, take care of yourself Donald!”

Another added: “Health is wealth! Wishing you a speedy recovery, king!”