Tom Meighan, disgraced former frontman of British rock band Kasabian, has cancelled some of his solo tour dates following emergency surgery after he was ”spitting blood”.

Tom Meighan, 43, cancelled a solo show in Newcastle “on doctor’s orders”, before pulling the plug on even more dates. He also cancelled a gig in Leeds, with his Friday show in Manchester said to be in doubt.

The singer, who was sacked from chart-topping band Kasabian after he was found guilty of assaulting his then-fiancé Vikki Ager during a drunken argument, told fans in an update that he had undergone an emergency procedure to remove an abscess from his neck, which he described as a “f---ing hellraiser”. Meighan said in a video filmed from his hospital bed: "At least the bo----k has gone and I'm surviving. Listen, I'm getting fit, I've tried to walk around... I've just not got it in me until tomorrow.”

Meighan’s drummer Gareth revealed details of his health update in the comments, saying: “Tom has been struggling with this since earlier in the week but last night after the Bristol gig was spitting out blood. This morning I spoke with him and he was in tears with pain and struggling to swallow.

He added: "The infection had set in, Tom's jaw looked like he had three double chins and it was advised by the medical team to postpone tonight [in Newcastle] so Tom can get it cleared up and enable us to continue the tour.”

Meighan added in his Instagram post that he was “aiming for Manchester”. His team revealed that a decision would be made on whether the Manchester show can go head by 11am on Friday morning (October 4).

The former Kasabian frontman left the famous rock band in 2020 after his assault on Ager was revealed. While the singer denied the charges at the time, CCTV footage of the incident showed Meighan striking and grabbing his partner by the throat before dragging her unto a garden by her ankles.

Meighan later pleaded guilty and issued an apology. He said: "I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my bandmates, my friends, family and fans. I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept my responsibility."

The singer revealed his alcohol addition and ADHD diagnosis, adding: "The incident in April was a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming. I was spiralling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point."

He was instructed to carry out a period of rehabilitation, 200 hours of community service and was slapped with an 18-month community order. He went on to launch his solo career following his departure from Kasabian.