Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eminem is about to take on a new role - grandfather - for the first time, as his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is expecting her first child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-year-old iconic rapper revealed the exciting news in the newly released music video for his song ‘Temporary,’ from his latest album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

In the heartwarming scene, Hailie surprises her father by handing him a Detroit Lions jersey with "Grandpa" printed on the back. She also gives Eminem a sonogram of her baby, and he holds it up to the camera with a surprised expression. A source confirmed with TMZ that Hailie is indeed pregnant, and this is not merely a part of the video’s storyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although details about how far along Hailie is or the baby’s gender remain unclear, the news follows her marriage to longtime partner Evan McClintock in May. The music video features nostalgic footage of Hailie growing up, including moments from her recent wedding where Eminem appears emotional.

Eminem’s new album,The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), released on July 12, includes the track as a tribute to Hailie, where he expresses everything he wants to say to her when he’s no longer around. The song starts with Eminem reflecting on his fear of not being able to speak to Hailie after he dies, and serves as a way to communicate his love and guidance for the future.

Eminem is about to become a grandfather after his daughter Hailie, is expecting her first child. | Billboard via Getty Images

The theme of the song revolves around the idea that pain and hardship are temporary. The chorus, sung by Skylar Grey, emphasises that even though heartbreak is difficult, time will heal those wounds. In the third verse, Eminem promises to be Hailie's "guardian angel" and reassures her that, though parting is painful, he will always watch over her.

Fans have since flooded the comment section under the music video, with many becoming emotional over the touching tribute. One said: “Seeing Eminem cry "LITERALLY" got tears in my eyes and i'm proud of that...not even kidding.” Another wrote: “The hardest rapper alive is crying. I am crying right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, and his ex-wife, Kim Scott, whom he married and divorced twice, had a family of three children. Born in 1995, Hailie their first and only biological child. He also adopted Alaina and Stevie Mathers.

‘Temporary’ is the second song dedicated to Hailie after 2007 ‘Mockingbird’ which was written during a tumultuous period in Eminem's personal life, shortly after his near-fatal drug overdose in 2007. Mockingbird reflects his desire to be a better father to Hailie in the wake of those struggles.