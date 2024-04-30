Craig David announces 2025 UK tour with special guest Lemar - tour dates and ticket info
Despite a busy summer touring North America and stints in Ibiza this year, singer-songwriter and DJ Craig David hasn’t forgotten about the United Kingdom as his renaissance continues, with the musician announcing a widespread UK tour for 2025.
The 2025 “Commitment” tour sees the artist performing dates in areas such as Leeds, Milton Keynes, Glasgow and then what is set to be a homecoming of sorts, rounding off the dates with a homecoming show at London’s O2 Arena in late February.
Speaking about the anticipated tour, David seems incredibly excited to once again tour across the country: "I can’t wait to bring my band back to the UK for my 2025 Commitment arena tour! Looking forward to having a party and mixing up the classics and maybe something new..."
Support during the tour comes from former “Fame Academy” contestant Lemar, who despite coming third in the competition back in 2002 has had an incredibly successful music career, including award wins at the BRITs and MOBO Awards.
Where is Craig David performing during his “Commitment” tour in 2025?
Currently, Craig David’s “Commitment” tour in 2025 is set to take place at the following venues in the United Kingdom.
- February 2 2025: First Direct Arena, Arena Way, Leeds LS2 8BY
- February 4 2025: SEC Armadillo, Exhibition Way, Glasgow G3 8YW
- February 5 2025: Utilita Arena, Arena Way, Newcastle upon Tyne NE4 7NA
- February 7 2025: Marshall Arena, Stadium Way W, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK1 1ST
- February 8 2025: Brighton Centre, Brighton Sailing Club, Kings Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 2GR
- February 11 2025: Utilita Arena, Mary Ann St, Cardiff CF10 2EQ
- February 12 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Bolero Square, Nottingham NG1 1LA
- February 14 2025: Co-op Live, Etihad Campus, 1 Sportcity Way, Manchester M11 3DL
- February 15 2025: Resorts World Arena, Perimeter Rd, Birmingham B40 1NT
- February 18 2025: Bournemouth International Centre, Exeter Rd, Bournemouth BH2 5BH
- February 20 2025: The O2 Arena, Peninsula Square, London SE10 0DX
Where can I buy tickets to see Craig David during his “Commitment” tour in 2025?
Presale access to tickets through Craig David’s artist presale and Priority by O2 go on sale on May 1 2024 from 10am through Ticketmaster, with Spotify, Live Nation and Gigs in Scotland presales taking place on May 2 2024 from 10am.
General sales for the rest of the public will then commence again through Ticketmaster on May 3 2024 at 10am BST.
