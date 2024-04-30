Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite a busy summer touring North America and stints in Ibiza this year, singer-songwriter and DJ Craig David hasn’t forgotten about the United Kingdom as his renaissance continues, with the musician announcing a widespread UK tour for 2025.

The 2025 “Commitment” tour sees the artist performing dates in areas such as Leeds, Milton Keynes, Glasgow and then what is set to be a homecoming of sorts, rounding off the dates with a homecoming show at London’s O2 Arena in late February.

Speaking about the anticipated tour, David seems incredibly excited to once again tour across the country: "I can’t wait to bring my band back to the UK for my 2025 Commitment arena tour! Looking forward to having a party and mixing up the classics and maybe something new..."

Support during the tour comes from former “Fame Academy” contestant Lemar, who despite coming third in the competition back in 2002 has had an incredibly successful music career, including award wins at the BRITs and MOBO Awards.

Where is Craig David performing during his “Commitment” tour in 2025?

Currently, Craig David’s “Commitment” tour in 2025 is set to take place at the following venues in the United Kingdom.

Craig David performs onstage during HITS Radio Live Birmingham at Resorts World Arena on November 11, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images for Bauer)

Where can I buy tickets to see Craig David during his “Commitment” tour in 2025?