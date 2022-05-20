The award-winning singer-songwriter confirmed the birth of his second child with his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple made the announcement on 19 May via Instagram, with Ed, 31, saying that the family were “over the moon” with their newest daughter.

Ed, who placed 10th in the 2022 Sunday Times Music Rich List, already has a one-year-old with his wife.

Here’s everything you need to know about the family’s newest arrival.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have announced the birth of their second child. (Credit: Getty IMages)

What did Ed Sheeran say about his new baby?

In a post on Instagram which echoed the announcement of their first child, Ed said: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.

“We are both so in love with her.”

The image showed a pair of baby socks, mcuh like the post Ed made when he announced the birth of their one-year-old in 2020

Fans were suprised by the announcement, with the happy couple keeping Cherry’s pregnancy under wraps until their daughter’s birth.

What is Ed Sheeran’s baby’s name?

The singer, who is famously private about the couple’s personal lives, has not yet revealed the name of the baby.

Ed and his wife Cherry already have a one-and-a-half-year-old named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

The name for their oldest child was inspired by the protagonist in the Phillip Pullman fantasy-novel series ‘His Dark Materials’.

Ed had previously called the books the “greatest love story ever told” and told Lorraine Kelly on her morning TV show in 2020 that the couple chose Lyra as they wanted a “unique” name for their newborn daughter.

The couple could take the same approach and look for literary inspiration for the name of their second child, although the name is currently up for specualtion.

Who is Ed Sheeran’s wife?

Ed Sheeran married Cherry Seaborn in a private ceremony in January 2019.

Ed and his wife Cherry married in 2019. (Credit: Getty Images)

The pair were old childhood friends, having attended secondary school together.

However, they did not start dating until they rekindled their friendship in July 2015.

Cherry has acted as inspiration for many of Ed’s biggest hits, including chart-topper ‘Perfect’.

How much is Ed Sheeran worth?

The happy family-of-four will be living the life of luxury after Ed placed on the Sunday Times Music Rich List 2022.

The singer is the UK’s 10th richest musician, with a fortune of £260million.

This increased by £40million in the past year, with the released of his highly-anticipated 2021 album ‘=’.

Ed scored an 11-week run at number one on the UK Snigles Chart with his single ‘Bad Habits’, and also scored a consecutive number one with ‘Shivers’.

He recently won a highly-publicised court battle after he was accused of infringing copyright on the song ‘Shape Of You’.

Musicians Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue argued that Ed had taken lines and phrases from their song 2015 song ‘Oh Why’, however they lost the case after the judge said that the singer-songwriter “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” stole content from the song.