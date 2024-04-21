Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, is celebrating being sober for 16 years this weekend, after previously being open about battling an addiction to several pharmaceutical drugs.

The 51-year-old took to social media on Saturday (April 20 2024) and posted a picture of his hand holding a sobriety chip, featuring an image of a tree and the inscription “Unity Service Recovery” - the three tenets of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though the picture wasn’t captioned, fans of the rapper immediately knew what the date represented, with his Instagram post flooded will well wishes congratulating him on such a feat.

Eminem has been candid about the height of his drug abuse, discussing with Vibe in 2009 that at the height of his addiction, he would take “anywhere between 10 to 20 Vicodin” per day, prompting the rapper to admit “the numbers got so high, I don’t even know what I was taking.”

In a separate interview with Men’s Journal, he also admitted the damage the addiction to Vicodin was causing to his body: “The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomach ache, I was constantly eating — and eating badly.”

But it was an accidental methadone overdose in 2007 that prompted the rapper to make the conscious decision to go sober a year later. In the same Vibe interview, Eminem admitted that an “acquaintance” provided him with the medication, but wasn’t aware what it was until his hospitalization.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doctors told him that the quantity of methadone he ingested was the equivalent of injecting four bags of heroin - the drug methadone is prescribed to tackle an addition to that opioid.