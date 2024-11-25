Eternal | Eternal

90s superstars Eternal have announced their first UK headline show in more than a decade.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The R'n'B girl group - comprising sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett and newly recruited Christel Lakhdar - reunited this year for a string of festival dates this summer and they are now set to play London's Scala on April 30, 2025.

Vernie said: “The fans have given us such an amazingly warm welcome back to the stage this year that we are overjoyed to perform our very first London show in more than 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m looking forward to performing on stage with my sister Easther and the beautiful Christel. The show will be filled with memories, laughter and a few songs we haven’t sung in a while. It will be very nostalgic.”

Easther added: “It has been an amazing experience returning in 2024 for the Big Reunion but this time around will be epic.

I’m so excited to be hitting the stage, reliving my youth, and singing live to you all with our band.

Here we come 2025!!”

The ‘90s girl group originally comprised Vernie and Easther, Kelle Bryan, and Louise Redknapp, but the latter two members decided not to return for the comeback shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On joining the group, Christel told The Mirror earlier this year: “I’ve been singing these songs since (I was) a young age and feel like pinching myself as I’m taking it all in.”

Vernie said: “Meeting Christel for the first time just felt right.

“She’s talented, accomplished and has such an amazing personality. She’s also strong vocally, so our harmonies will be taken to the next level. I think our music followers will love her just as much as we do.”

Read More Gary Barlow announces new UK and Ireland tour - confirmed dates and when tickets go on sale

Easther added: “This new era is all about enjoying the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The girl group had a string of hits with 'I Wanna Be The Only One' with BeBe Winans in 1997, as well as 'Stay' and 'Just A Step From Heaven'.

Louise quit in 1995 to pursue a solo album and had been open to a reunion in recent years.

They continued as a trio until Kelle quit in 1998, and the siblings carried on as a duo until 2000.

In 2014, they reunited, sans Louise, for the ITV2 documentary 'The Big Reunion'.