Take That star Gary Barlow has announced he will go on a solo tour of the UK and Ireland next year.

The singer-songwriter, who was also a judge on ITV’s The X Factor in the 2010s, will be touring between April and June 2025. Barlow, 53, has written 13 number one singles in his illustrious music career.

Now, with a band behind him, Barlow will be performing a variety of hits from his songbook, commencing his tour on the Isle of Man before heading to the likes of Dublin, Liverpool, Cardiff and Brighton.

Announcing his tour on X, Barlow said: “I’m hitting the road across the UK and Ireland with my songbook and band between April and June 2025. The Gary Barlow Songbook Tour goes on sale on Friday (November 29) at 9.30am.

“Everybody who’s signed up to my official mailing list by 8pm GMT today (November 25) will receive access to the artist pre-sale, which starts on Wednesday at 9.30am.”

For tickets, people can go to garybarlow.com. The full list of tour dates are printed below:

Villa Marina, Isle of Man - April 17 and April 18

INEC, Killarney - April 20

Waterfront, Belfast - April 23

3Olympia, Dublin - April 25 and April 26

Empire Theatre, Liverpool - April 28 and April 29

Utilita Arena, Cardiff - May 1

The Halls, Wolverhampton - May 2 and May 3

Opera House, Blackpool - May 5 and May 6

O2 Apollo, Manchester - May 8 and May 9

Royal Albert Hall, London - May 12 and May 13

Centre, Brighton - May 15

BIC, Bournemouth - May 16

City Hall, Sheffield - May 19 and May 20

Globe, Stockton - May 22 and May 23

P&J Live, Aberdeen - May 24

SEC Armadillo, Glasgow - May 26 and May 27

Usher Hall, Edinburgh - May 29

Caird Hall, Dundee - May 30 and May 31

O2 City Hall, Newcastle - June 2 and June 3

De Montfort Hall, Leicester - June 5

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham - June 6 and June 7

The Piece Hall, Halifax - June 10

Open Air Theatre, Scarborough - June 13

Delamere Forest, Cheshire - June 14

Eden Project, Cornwall - June 18

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire - June 20

Thetford Forest, East Anglia - June 21