Gary Barlow announces new UK and Ireland tour - confirmed dates and when tickets go on sale
The singer-songwriter, who was also a judge on ITV’s The X Factor in the 2010s, will be touring between April and June 2025. Barlow, 53, has written 13 number one singles in his illustrious music career.
Now, with a band behind him, Barlow will be performing a variety of hits from his songbook, commencing his tour on the Isle of Man before heading to the likes of Dublin, Liverpool, Cardiff and Brighton.
Announcing his tour on X, Barlow said: “I’m hitting the road across the UK and Ireland with my songbook and band between April and June 2025. The Gary Barlow Songbook Tour goes on sale on Friday (November 29) at 9.30am.
“Everybody who’s signed up to my official mailing list by 8pm GMT today (November 25) will receive access to the artist pre-sale, which starts on Wednesday at 9.30am.”
For tickets, people can go to garybarlow.com. The full list of tour dates are printed below:
Villa Marina, Isle of Man - April 17 and April 18
INEC, Killarney - April 20
Waterfront, Belfast - April 23
3Olympia, Dublin - April 25 and April 26
Empire Theatre, Liverpool - April 28 and April 29
Utilita Arena, Cardiff - May 1
The Halls, Wolverhampton - May 2 and May 3
Opera House, Blackpool - May 5 and May 6
O2 Apollo, Manchester - May 8 and May 9
Royal Albert Hall, London - May 12 and May 13
Centre, Brighton - May 15
BIC, Bournemouth - May 16
City Hall, Sheffield - May 19 and May 20
Globe, Stockton - May 22 and May 23
P&J Live, Aberdeen - May 24
SEC Armadillo, Glasgow - May 26 and May 27
Usher Hall, Edinburgh - May 29
Caird Hall, Dundee - May 30 and May 31
O2 City Hall, Newcastle - June 2 and June 3
De Montfort Hall, Leicester - June 5
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham - June 6 and June 7
The Piece Hall, Halifax - June 10
Open Air Theatre, Scarborough - June 13
Delamere Forest, Cheshire - June 14
Eden Project, Cornwall - June 18
Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire - June 20
Thetford Forest, East Anglia - June 21
