Gary Barlow house: Take That star's £6m country mansion raided by burglars in the night as he filmed Saturday Night Takeaway episode
Gary Barlow’s £6 million country home was targeted by burglars while he was away filming with Take That for Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. The gang targeted his home a day after the group performed on the penultimate episode of the last series.
It was understood singer Gary, 53, was unaware a burglary had taken place until the following day. Police were alerted on April 8, and it remains unclear if anything was stolen in the raid.
No arrests have been made and it was not revealed whether the star’s wife or their three kids were at home at the time. The burglars reportedly waited until darkness before forcing the property’s front gate on the main road of a village in the South of England.
Neighbours told of seeing his front gate damaged following the burglary. Crime scene investigators were seen taking photos of Gary’s mansion in the days after the incident.
A neighbour, 76, said of the incident: “The police have been round to ask me about what happened, but I wasn’t aware of anything. I noticed the gates were flapping open. It’s a rather secluded place. It’s a warning to us all.”
A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a burglary in between 5.50pm on 7 April and 9am on 8 April. Officers are investigating the incident.” Barlow had bought his country mansion for £2.3 million in 2007.