Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iconic British pop act Take That continues their tour of the United Kingdom this week, as the group continue their performances at London’s The O2 this week after a day off, followed then by the group heading north of the border to perform at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro to finish this week off with.

The group, sans Robbie Williams this time around, have been earning plaudits from music critics for their live performances on this tour, with The Guardian even calling the show, despite some of its “cheesy” elements, one that still shows the group “packs a wallop” when it comes to performing live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking through their current setlists also acts as a testament to just how popular the group were; this is still a band who after breaking up led fans to a flood of calls to charities to cope with the loss of something they loved. We all know someone who remembers where they were when they found out that Take That had broken up. Where were you?

But ahead of the band’s upcoming Malta weekender, what time should fans of the group head to their shows this week, and what has the band been performing during their last UK performances?

London - The O2

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That perform on stage during the "Wetten, Dass ...?" tv show on November 25, 2023 in Offenburg, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Doors for Take That’s near-residency at London’s The O2 open at 6pm, with a start time scheduled for 7pm except for the group’s performance on May 1 2024, where doors open slightly earlier and ticket holders can arrive at 6pm instead.

According to Setlist FM, the band has appeared on stage to perform at an average time of 8:25pm for their London performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow - OVO Hydro

Ticketmaster are stating that shows at the OVO Hydro are set to commence at 6:30pm across all dates, with doors therefore opening about 60 minutes beforehand, so those looking to head early to the show might want to wait until 5:30pm to head along to the OVO Hydro

There are a select number of tickets available for both the London and Glasgow shows, alongside a host of VIP package deals for those flush with a little extra cash. London shows can be booked through AXS or Ticketmaster, while the shows at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro can be booked through Ticketmaster.

Take That’s current residency at London’s The O2 has seen the group run through their back catalogue of classics from “Everything Changes” alongside some of the group’s solo performances.

Their last UK performance on April 28 2024 saw Take That perform the following songs (credit: Setlist.FM)

Intro

Keep Your Head Up

Windows

Giants

Days I Hate Myself

Everything Changes

Sure

Shine

A Million Love Songs

I Found Heaven

Pray

Forever Love (Gary Barlow song)

Clementine (Mark Owen song)

Speak Without Words (Howard Donald song) (Unreleased)

Patience

The Flood