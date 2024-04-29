Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Daniels III, one of New Orleans’ finest musicians and a member of Dumpstaphunk, has died after complications from multiple myeloma. He was 68 years old.

Announcing the news on their Facebook page on Saturday, a day after Daniels’ death, Dumpstaphunk wrote: “We are still at a loss for words while processing the passing of our brother in life and music, Nick Daniels III. As a founding member of our band Dumpstaphunk and as part of the extended Neville family, his musical contributions to the city of New Orleans and beyond are immeasurable.”

Tributes were also paid to the bass virtuoso by Galactic bassist Robert Mercurio as he wrote “Nick Daniels had a true gift as a musician and singer. He could do things I could never imagine being able to do.”

"But my favourite part of seeing Nick was his genuine kindness to me for as long as I can remember. Seeing his big beaming smile and sitting and talking with him meant the world to me as a young bassist on the New Orleans music scene. I’m heartbroken over this loss."

Considered a stalwart of the NOLA music scene, Daniels III was a key member of backing bands of some of R&B’s most iconic acts, including Etta James and Boz Scaggs. But for newer music fans, it would be his worth with Dumpstaphunk that would make him a familiar name to those of a certain age.

Daniels comprised Dumpstaphunk along with bassist Tony Hall, keyboardist Ivan Neville, guitarist Ian Neville, drummer Deven Trusclair, trombonist Alex Wasily and trumpeter Ashlin Parker. Daniels released four studio albums with Dumpstaphunk, including 2021’s “Where Do We Go From Here.”

