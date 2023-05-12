There are now two versions of the band; one still called Bucks Fizz and one called The Fizz

Eurovision is the world’s largest song contest, and for many artists performing during the annual contest is a highlight of their career. The annual contest has a history which spans more than six decades, having first begun in 1956.

The contest has also helped to catapult the careers of many artists, including UK band Bucks Fizz, Swedish band ABBA and Portuguese singer Lucia Moniz who is better known to UK viewers as Colin Firth's romantic interest Aurélia in 2003 Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually.

In fact, Bucks Fizz, who performed at the contest in 1981, were put together specifically to take part in the competition. The group was formed in January that year, when all the members met each other for the first time, and then had around three months of rehearsals before taking to the Eurovision stage for what became one of the contest’s most memorable performances.

But, just who are Bucks Fizz, what happened when they performed at Eurovision and where are the members today? Keep reading to learn more.

Who are the Bucks Fizz members?

Bucks Fizz has had various members over its 40 year history, 16 in total. The original line-up consisted of four vocalists; Robert Gubby known as Bobby G, Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston. The only constant member is Bobby G, who is still a member in present day. The other current members include Heidi Manton (1994 to present), Tammy Choat (2004 to present) and Paul Yates (2012 and present).

Previous members, and the dates they were a part of the band, are below:

Mike Nolan (1981–1996)

Cheryl Baker (1981–1993)

Jay Aston (1981–1985)

Shelley Preston (1985–1990)

Amanda Szwarc (1994–1996)

David Van Day (1996–1997)

Karen Logan (1996)

Louise Hart (1996–2002)

Graham Crisp (1997–2002)

Nikki Winter (2003)

Wayne Chinnery (2003–2006)

Paul Fordham (2006–2012)

Jenny Phillips (2006; covering Heidi Manton's maternity leave)

Did Bucks Fizz win Eurovision?

Yes, Bucks Fizz did win the Eurovision Song Contest. They took part in the 1981 edition of the competition, which was held on 4 April that year in Dublin. They sang “Making Your Mind Up” and wowed viewers with a surprise moment during their upbeat dance routine where the men ripped away the women’s skirts to reveal much shorter skirts underneath. The effect was achieved using Velcro, and it was so well received that within 48 hours of the contest airing Velcro had reportedly sold out across the country.

1981 Eurovision Song Contest winners Bucks Fizz. Clockwise, from the top left, are Bobby G, Mike Nolan, Cheryl Baker, and Jay Aston.

The group were favourites to win after the notable performance, but their chances didn’t look good at first when the votes were coming in. Halfway through the voting, however, Bucks Fizz took the lead, although other countries remained close to them in terms of points. Ultimately, Bucks Fizz won the contest by a margin of four points. "Making Your Mind Up" became a major hit around the continent, reaching number one in the UK as well as eight other countries. The song sold four million copies worldwide.

Where are Bucks Fizz now?

The answer to where Bucks Fizz are isn’t straight forward, as it all depends which members of Bucks Fizz you are referring to when you ask this question. The current line-up of Bucks Fizz is still together and still performing. In 2004, some of the previous members decided to get together to form their own group called The Fizz which was seen as a spin-off from the original group. The group members were Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Shelley Preston, before Jay Aston replaced Preston in 2009.

Speaking about their decision to form a trio, Baker told The Mirror that Bobby G did some gigs with herself, Nolan and Aston in 2004 but “it was obvious he wasn’t comfortable”. She added: “Now, with us three, I would say it’s the best line-up we’ve ever had.”

There was a legal dispute over which version of the band could use the name Bucks Fizz in 2011, and Bobby G ultimately won the rights. In 2017, Bobby G claimed his former bandmates were “very bitter” about what happened, as reported by The Express. He added: “What rubbed them up more was that I fought the case and they lost. They even had to pay me. Because of that they don’t talk to me these days. I’ve not really got a lot of interest in what they do.” He also said he didn’t miss his former bandmates, calling them colleagues rather than friends.

The Fizz have released three albums as a new group, including their 2017 LP The F-Z of Pop, which reached number 25 and became the highest-charting album linked to Bucks Fizz in 33 years. In 2021, the trio performed from their homes as part of a virtual event to mark the Eurovision song contest in 2020 after it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.